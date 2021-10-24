Zach Wilson Injury Update: Latest Details on Jets QB’s Status

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson got hit on a deep pass attempt during the Week 7 matchup vs the New England Patriots and remained on the turf.

He was immediately attended to by the Jets medical personnel. He was eventually able to get up and walk off the field under his own power.

Here's the injury to Zach Wilson, doesn't look goodpic.twitter.com/c7q5AurFXw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

After spending some time in the blue medical tent, he was quickly ushered back into the locker room.

He is questionable to return with a right knee injury, Mike White was inserted in his stead.

This is a developing story, we’ll provide more details as they become available.

