Jets Fans Erupt After Big Time RB Trade: ‘Isn’t F****** Around’

The New York Jets didn’t wait long to act after discovering their star rookie Breece Hall would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Late on Monday, October 24, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared that the Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars had executed a trade for running back James Robinson.

Sources: The #Jets are making a big trade, acquiring #Jaguars RB James Robinson to help replaced injured RB Breece Hall. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

The Jets received Robinson in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft choice. If the former Jaguars starter rushes for 600 rushing yards this season that pick will become a fifth-rounder.

Schefter confirmed that the 340 yards he has already accumulated with the Jaguars earlier this season will count toward that total. In other words, Robinson simply needs an additional 260 rushing yards in the final 10 games of the season for that draft pick to elevate.

Jets GM Joe Douglas Strikes Again at the Trade Deadline

The Jets could have simply chosen to stand pat with Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, and a likely promotion from the practice squad following the Hall injury.

Instead general manager Joe Douglas decided to be incredibly aggressive to fill the void on the offensive side of the ball. That seemed to really rev up the fans including NYJ Matt who tweeted, “Joe Douglas isn’t f****** around. This is a win now team.”

Joe Douglas isn’t fucking around. This is a win now team https://t.co/SyhQbCBqvh — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) October 24, 2022

Steve Gelbs of SNY respected the aggression from Douglas saying, “you never know what each year will bring. Go for it.”

That didn’t take long. Love the pickup and the aggressiveness by Joe Douglas. Maybe you’re a year ahead of schedule, but you’re right in the thick of things. It’s the NFL. You never know what each year will bring. Go for it. https://t.co/NN2DltmSIP — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) October 24, 2022

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor provided an astute observation saying Douglas essentially traded former linebacker Blake Cashman for James Robinson:

So Joe Douglas traded Blake Cashman for James Robinson? — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) October 25, 2022

NYJ Mike provided a hilarious account of what happened in the Jets-Jaguars trade negotiations:

Joe Douglas negotiating with the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/32p5ruLLBY — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) October 25, 2022

Jake Asman was surprised with how little the Jets gave up in the trade saying this was an “awesome move.”

WOW! They gave up barely anything! This is an awesome move by Joe Douglas and the #Jets! https://t.co/Qw0umhx5ZP — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) October 24, 2022

A Harsh Jets Truth About Michael Carter

While some fans argued earlier in the day on Monday whether or not the team should go outside the organization to add another body, it was the right decision.

The Jets are 5-2 and in the thick of the playoff race. Hall was the entire identity of this offense and with him no longer in the picture, Gang Green has to figure out how to go on in life without him.

There were plenty of Carter truthers in the audience that said the former North Carolina product was ready for a featured role. However, that was an ill-advised thought.

Last season MC1 missed three games and suffered some body blows throughout the season. No offense, but the 5-foot-8, 201-pound running back proved last season that he couldn’t be relied upon as a bell-cow.

The Jets confirmed that when they traded up to acquire Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in the first place. You wouldn’t have made that move if you believed Carter was capable of carrying an offense by himself.

Now Carter can be the 1B to Robinson’s 1A. The Jets want to operate with a running back by committee and feed whoever the hot hand is.

This was an excellent trade by every possible measure by Douglas.

Robinson is only 24 years of age. He is in the last year of his contract that he signed as an undrafted free agent. The former Illinois State product is owed less than $600,000 for the rest of this season and is set to be a restricted free agent next offseason.

That means the Jets will be able to bring him back on a super cheap deal for 2023 which will provide some extra cushion for Hall to return to full form when he recovers from his injury without having to rush back.

Throughout his three seasons in the NFL, Robinson has been an incredibly productive player:

2,177 rushing yards

22 total touchdowns

Averages 4.5 yards per clip