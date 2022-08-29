Recent Ex-Jets Free Agent Bust Headlines NFL Roster Cuts

NFL roster cuts are in full swing and the New York Jets have announced their first crop of players that will hit waivers on Tuesday.

Among them were rookie wide receivers Calvin Jackson Jr. and Irvin Charles, journeyman quarterback Chris Streveler, backup nickelback Javelin Guidry, 2020 fourth-round running back La’Mical Perine, rising pass rusher Bradlee Anae, and special teams ace Del’Shawn Phillips.

We’ll continue to report on those as they come in but in the meantime, there have also been several ex-Jets that received their walking papers.

Lions Release Jarrad Davis, Broncos Waive Bless Austin

The two biggest names to be cut were former veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis and former sixth-round cornerback Bless Austin. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on the Detroit Lions releasing the ex-first-rounder, and referred to it as “a bit of a surprise.”

The #Lions are releasing former first-round pick LB Jarrad Davis, source said. A bit of a surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

It appears Davis has not improved on his recent run of poor play. He was general manager Joe Douglas’ initial signing of the 2021 free agency window, and what a bust that move was for the Jets.

After a preseason injury, Davis was replaced by waiver claim Quincy Williams. He ended up appearing in nine games for Gang Green, starting five and logging just 25 tackles over that span. The free-agent blunder finished with a poor Pro Football Focus grade of 59.6.

Associated Press NYJ beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. also informed fans of the Denver Broncos’ decision to cut Austin.

#Jets 2019 6th-rounder CB Bless Austin was among the Broncos’ cuts today. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 29, 2022

The Rutgers product was briefly one of the Jets’ two starters on the outside — which shows just how far they’ve come under Douglas. Where D.J. Reed Jr. and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner now reside, Austin once was in 2019 and 2020.

He started 16 games over those two seasons but was released just after roster cuts one short year ago. Austin spent the 2021 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, starting one game and appearing in 11.

Like Davis, his PFF marks were poor in Seattle (51.2) and got even worse during his preseason in Denver (42.2). At 26 years of age, the Queens native will look for his next NFL opportunity.

Ex-Jets Cuts Around the NFL

There were some lesser ex-NYJ names that you might recall who were waived either on or before August 29.

One was safety Jovante Moffatt (Cleveland), who spent the spring and early summer with the Jets. He was later released in July when the organization brought in DB Luq Barcoo (now a free agent).

Speaking of former safeties, Adrian Colbert was cut by the Tennessee Titans. He registered 16 tackles over four appearances with the Jets and served as a holdover during a rash of injuries in 2021.

Another camp-body cut was wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, who had briefly signed on with the Indianapolis Colts. He had spent the 2021 campaign on the Jets practice squad. Similarly, fellow wideout Keelan Doss was dumped by the New York Giants.

The division-rival Miami Dolphins waived two ex-Jets, safety Sheldrick Redwine and cornerback Quincy Wilson. Both had forgettable tenures with New York and the latter actually cost the Green & White a sixth-round draft pick.

Kicker Matt Ammendola — who was just picked up by the Houston Texans — was also cut after missing a field goal during his audition.

#Texans K Matt Ammendola misses the 31 yard attempt. pic.twitter.com/V2ItoFkkKp — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) August 26, 2022

Finally, speedster Vyncint Smith and tight end Chris Hernon were released earlier in the preseason period — by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. NOLA also sent offensive lineman Derrick Kelly packing, who was only cut by the Jets a couple of weeks before.