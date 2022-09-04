Potential Jets Free-Agent Target ‘Working Toward’ Cowboys Deal: Report

If there’s one position on the New York Jets roster that could still use some reinforcing, it’s offensive tackle.

Duane Brown and George Fant appear to be a formidable starting duo but the question mark lies behind them. Rookie Max Mitchell is the only backup O-tackle on the roster right now and the youngster did not look to be ready for NFL action during the preseason.

After choosing to cut both Chuma Edoga and Conor McDermott, the thought was that the Jets might sign a veteran to help take the pressure off Mitchell — should he be called upon at any point. The Jets did free up a roster spot by switching Vinny Curry to the injured reserve but instead of adding another OT, they re-signed linebacker Marcell Harris.

Having said that, some inside NFL circles believe that the Jets are still in the market for a veteran swing tackle and one of their best options could be scooped up as soon as tomorrow (Sept. 5).

Jason Peters ‘Could Land With Dallas by Monday’

Amid a relatively quiet Sunday morning on Labor Day Weekend, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on a likely free-agent signing.

“The [Dallas] Cowboys are working toward a deal for former Eagles star and future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters, sources say, after a successful visit this past week,” Rapoport informed. “Nothing is done, but there is mutual interest in getting [this] done. Peters could land with Dallas by Monday.”

It’s a disappointing development for the Jets considering Peters was also named as a top option for Gang Green. During a mailbag column on September 2, Heavy’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo wrote that an NFC personnel executive “suggested Jason Peters as a fit” for New York after guaranteeing that general manager Joe Douglas is still looking for help at the position.

Unfortunately, Lombardo also noted that the Cowboys were interested in Peters.

If the Jets were ever “in” on the veteran, Dallas might have just beaten them to the punch. There’s still enough time for Douglas and the front office to pivot and look elsewhere at O-tackle before Week 1.