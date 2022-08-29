Jets Surprisingly Cut Former Starter & 6 Others: Report

The New York Jets have started to file their roster down ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, August 30.

One move has already surprised many with the green and white cutting ties with former starting cornerback Javelin Guidry.

The news was first shared by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Shortly after the news dropped, Zack Rosenblatt who covers the Jets for The Athletic labeled the move the “first surprise” of cuts so far.

He called Guidry a casualty of the “newly deep cornerback room.”

The first surprise. A casualty of the #Jets newly deep cornerback room. https://t.co/l3XAyZ4EsK — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 29, 2022

A Couple Moves on Defense

Guidry getting cut is sad because he’s a solid NFL player that Rapoport suspects is a candidate to be claimed off of waivers.

Although this should also be a source of pride for the Jets who continue to display their talent upgrades to the roster over the last couple of years. Of course, to truly appreciate it, they have to win football games but this is a good start.

Another painful cut was the announced release of defensive end Bradlee Anae, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He did say if he isn’t claimed Anae is “likely” headed to the practice squad.

The #Jets are waiving DE Bradlee Anae, per source. Likely headed to practice squad if he's not claimed after a strong preseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

Quick side explanation on how the rules work. Anae will have a chance to be claimed by any of the other 31 NFL teams. If he is claimed he must immediately sign onto that team’s 53-man roster.

However, if he clears waivers Anae will have the opportunity to then sign with any team’s practice squad including the Jets. At that point in time, the former Utah product will get to choose where he wants to land.

Based on how glowingly he spoke about the Jets during the preseason there is a really good chance he ends up back with the Jets. Although that is far from a guarantee based on how well he played during the preseason and in training camp.

Jets waiving Del'Shawn Phillips, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

Del’Shawn Phillips also got the boot but the move was hardly surprising. He is a good depth piece and has special teams ability. Although based on the newfound depth at the position it always looked like a tough path to the roster.

Down Goes the 2020 NFL Draft

The destruction of the 2020 NFL draft class has officially arrived. It was the first whack at the proverbial pinata for general manager Joe Douglas.

To put it politely, the class has turned out to be an epic disaster.

Now there are a lot of built-in excuses for why it went so poorly. It was his first draft ever, COVID pandemic everyone was virtual, less information was available because of a viral disease infecting our nation.

If anyone was going to have a poor draft, 2020 is a good example to use as to why it happened. Especially with how well the 2021 class turned out and how highly praised the 2022 one is so far for the Jets.

However, the NFL is a results-oriented business, not one that is driven by excuses. Douglas’ draft class stunk and the results are speaking for themselves.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, former fourth-round pick La’Mical Perine got the boot.

The Jets are releasing RB La'Mical Perine, per sources. 2020 fourth-round pick. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 29, 2022

He faded out of the picture after being drafted and things only got worse as the coaching staff changed.

All in all to recap all the cuts from day one:

Calvin Jackson Jr, wide receiver

Irvin Charles, wide receiver

Perine, running back

Phillips, linebacker

Anae, defensive lineman

Guidry, cornerback

Chris Streveler, quarterback

