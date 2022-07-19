Jets Named ‘Potential Trade Destination’ for Star Fan-Favorite Target

The New York Jets community has been buzzing with trade talk this weekend and the hot commodity is Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

For the most part, this speculation has been nothing more than fan theory based on inside information from Josina Anderson that Bates “has no intentions of reporting to training camp, nor playing on the franchise tag” — until July 17 that is.

I'm told #Bengals S Jessie Bates has no intentions of reporting to training camp, nor playing on the franchise tag, per league source. The two sides are currently unable to come to terms on an extension on today's deadline for long-term deals for players designated with the tag. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 15, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

So You’re Saying There’s a Chance…

CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin put together a ranking of the top-eight NFL landing spots for Bates and the Jets snuck onto the list as the eighth and final most likely trade destination.

“[The Jets] clearly invested in upgrading Robert Saleh’s lineup, specifically on defense,” Benjamin reasoned. “And pairing Bates with new starter Jordan Whitehead would give them a dynamic duo on the back end. Lamarcus Joyner, now 31 and coming off a serious injury, is better served coming off the bench. But is general manager Joe Douglas really going to break the bank for Bates when he wouldn’t do it for Jamal Adams or Marcus Maye, and after already giving Whitehead decent money (up to $14.5 million)?”

Any NYJ hold-up definitely stems from Douglas’ reputation. The Jets may not have a clear need at safety but there’s no denying that Bates is a huge upgrade on the unproven trio of Joyner, Jason Pinnock or Ashtyn Davis — the three most likely options to start beside Whitehead.

They also have two enticing prospects for the Bengals to choose from in a return. For example, a deal involving Davis (or Pinnock) and a draft pick would solve Cincy’s problems, both replacing Bates and clearing the books with a cheaper alternative on a rookie contract.

The Jets can also afford to extend the star safety and his personality matches the type of veteran they’ve targeted since hiring Saleh — high-character team leaders with playoff experience. C.J. Uzomah and Carl Lawson can even attest to that. All of these trade factors sync up for New York and Cincinnati, outside of Douglas’ past.

Benjamin noted that the NYJ boss was not willing to pay Adams or Maye and he’s correct. This front office has not typically valued the safety position as a premium asset. Although Douglas spent some money on Whitehead in free agency, he completely ignored prospects like Kyle Hamilton in the draft.

Having said that, a bold trade for Bates would be surprising considering all the uncertainties that would come with the move.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Bates Trade Hurdles

Pro Football Network reporter Mike Kaye commented that “trading for Bates is kind of a tough deal” on July 18. “You’re acquiring him on a one-year deal,” he explained, “can’t extend it and you’re giving up premium assets. His leverage next year will be insane … and you only have the franchise tag to protect you, which he has shown isn’t effective.”

Trading for Bates is kind of a tough deal. You’re acquiring him on a one-year-deal, can’t extend it and you’re giving up premium assets. His leverage next year will be insane … and you only have the franchise tag to protect you, which he has shown isn’t effective. https://t.co/0oRlBU14ar — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 19, 2022

Benjamin detailed the situation in his article, noting that Bates currently has three options: “sign and play under the tag, sit out into the season, or request a trade.”

He continued: “The first option is the simplest, allowing Bates to re-test free agency in 2023, but involves injury risk without any long-term security. A prolonged holdout would allow Bates to avoid in-game injury but likely just delay an inevitable split from the franchise, and he’d also be required to return for at least six games to avoid losing an accrued season toward 2023 free agency. A trade, meanwhile, would surely bring the most resistance from the Bengals, who could technically keep Bates until 2024 with two consecutive tags, but would allow both sides to ‘gain’ from their failure to reach a long-term pact.”

It’s a murky situation, and trading draft capital plus prospects and financials for a player that comes with so many strings attached — no matter how talented and helpful — would certainly be out of character for the patiently calculated Douglas.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!