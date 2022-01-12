Ex-Jets Quarterback Arrested, Charged With Suspicion of DUI

A former New York Jets quarterback was arrested on Monday, January 10 on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to King County court records.

Geno Smith was traveling 96 miles per hour in a 60 MPH zone around 2 a.m. early Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol report.

After being pulled over the 31-year-old “refused a blood-alcohol breath test” and he had to be placed under restraints to administer the test, per the Seattle Times. The report also revealed that Smith admitted to drinking some wine earlier in the night, but “he had stopped an hour and a half before driving.”

Smith was released later that morning thanks to court services and still participated at the end-of-season meetings on Monday according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Shortly after the news broke through the media, Smith took to social media to release a statement:

“Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened. I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road and ask that you bare with me.”

The former West Virginia star is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Smith has spent the last three seasons in Seattle as Russell Wilson’s primary backup.

He was originally selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Jets. Smith spent the first four years of his career with Gang Green and played in 33 games, starting in 30 of those.

After leaving the green and white, Smith traveled the league as a backup quarterback with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and most recently with the Seahawks.

Geno Smith Was Instrumental in Historic Draft Haul





Getting back on the field, who would’ve guessed that an ex-Jets quarterback would’ve been responsible for where the Seattle Seahawks 2022 first-round pick ended up by the season’s end?

Russell Wilson a quarterback that had started 149 consecutive games got seriously hurt for the first time in his NFL career forcing a long-time backup into the starting lineup.

Smith played in three games this season for Seattle and finished with a 1-2 starting record. Eventually, Wilson would return, but it would be a little too late as the Seahawks collapsed like a used lawn chair.

Not only was iron man Wilson’s start streak snapped, but so was his winning record resume. Every year, prior to this season, Wilson had finished at least 9-7 as a starting quarterback.

This year the team ended up 7-10, which was their worst record since 2011 when they went 7-9.

When general manager Joe Douglas initially made the blockbuster Jamal Adams trade, he along with the rest of the football world assumed that both of the first-rounders he acquired would end up at the backend of the round.

Instead, the Jets get lucky with two historic streaks coming to a crashing halt that ultimately led to them possessing two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to the draft power rankings chart, the Jets have the most valuable treasure chest of draft assets in 2022, and that puts them in a prime position to accelerate their rebuild and compete for the playoffs as early as next season.

