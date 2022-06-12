Insider: Jets Still ‘Open for Business’ to Make a Big Move

After a wildly successful offseason on paper, the New York Jets are among the most improved rosters in the entire NFL.

Ultimately the proof will be in the pudding and they’ll have to prove it on the actual football field. However, before we get there, general manager Joe Douglas may have a few more moves up his sleeve.

Money Burning a Hole in the Pocket

Gang Green had a ton of assets this offseason, but it means nothing unless you execute.

Fortunately, at least in the court of public opinion, the Jets hit it out of the ballpark.

Three first-rounders, a ton of financial investments during free agency, and some savvy outside-the-box additions through the waiver wire.

Although as Rich Cimini of ESPN recently noted, there are still a few pennies under the cushions.

According to Over The Cap, Gang Green has $10 million available in cap space which currently ranks 24th best in the NFL.

That is more than enough moolah to make a few moves if the Jets see fit.

Some Breadcrumbs in the Field

Play

Cimini says with that amount of money they’re “open for business as training camp approaches.” He then listed three positions of need at offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and linebacker.

Offensive tackle.

The only player they have truly kicked the tires on this offseason is veteran Riley Reiff who they hosted this past week.

It seems to be a strange ploy from the outside looking in considering the durability issues for both of their starters (Mekhi Becton, George Fant). Neither of them has ever started a full season in their careers.

Even if you’re bold enough to trust they’ll be healthy, which is obviously something the Jets believe because they didn’t draft an offensive lineman until the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, that is crazy.

*Knocks on wood* praying for health, but if it doesn’t happen, there are going to be a lot of angry Jets fans when you have to turn to Chuma Edoga or Conor McDermott.

Linebacker.

The Jets want Kwon Alexander, we’ll see if that move comes to fruition. It would be a super cheap dart throw that could pay huge dividends based on scheme familiarity and potential locker room impact.

If that doesn’t come to fruition they’ll be relying on one of their day three project picks from 2021 (Jamien Sherwood or Hamsah Nasirildeen) to step up to the plate.

One more name to keep an eye on is Reuben Foster. He has a checkered past and the team worked him out last season. There hasn’t been any movement on him in a while (hasn’t played since 2020), but Robert Saleh seems to really like him.

ICYMI here’s the FULL audio of @LegerDouzable & @ConnorJRogers #Jets @TwitterSpaces talking about Kwon Alexander + Larry Ogunjobi receiving contract offers from NYJ (per Douz’s sources) + details on how each would fit: #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/t6rj78bePS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 3, 2022

Defensive tackle.

It feels like we have been beating this drum for a while and the name that is at the top of the list is Larry Ogunjobi. According to analyst Leger Douzable, the talented big man has a contract offer from the Jets sitting on his desk, but it is up to him whether or not he wants to take it.

I’m not sure if the feeling would be mutual, but the Jets have always liked Ndamukong Suh. He has flirted with them in the past, but is 2022 finally the year they partner up? He would check off the nasty-aggressive attitude they’re looking for and the analytics really like his ability against the run and as a pass rusher.

If they stick to their guns, Jonathan Marshall is the guy they’re betting on in-house. That may seem like a long shot considering his sixth-round pedigree, but the same was initially said about Foley Fatukasi when he was a sixth-rounder a few years ago.

