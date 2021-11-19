Jets Made Fun of for ‘Boneheaded’ Offseason Decision

It is not uncommon for the New York Jets to make a boneheaded decision or two, they have done it all too frequently during their history.

Although this week they were eviscerated for a decision or perhaps lack of a decision this offseason that put part of their defense in an extremely compromising position.

Called out by the Media





Earlier this offseason several fans and media analysts begged the Jets to upgrade their cornerback group.

It lacked experience, star power, and general chutzpah.

Despite that, the coaching staff maintained their belief in the guys in their locker room.

Everyone who criticized this group from the outside in the preseason was eating a lot of crow through the majority of the season to date.

The corners played great in the scheme, showed pops of brilliance, and perhaps even showed a glimpse at a respectable unit for years to come.

Then everything came crashing down over the last month:

They have lost three of their last four games.

The Jets have given up 175 total points during that stretch.

Serious questions have been raised about this group.

That all led to Brent Sobleski calling out the Jets for their “most boneheaded decision of 2021”. He questioned the Jets investing so little at the cornerback spot this past offseason:

Most would ask ‘who?’ when trying to name any of their corners.

Gang Green’s cornerbacks are among the NFL’s “least desirable.”

The Jets basically “ignored the position.”

Time to Hit the Upgrade Button





Most of the harsh criticism is warranted, the Jets tried to create a superstar unit with a $5 dollar budget.

The cornerback group is littered with day three picks and undrafted free agents.

That has to change this offseason and fortunately, they will have all of the necessary assets to properly invest. Those assets will include likely four picks in the top-50 of the 2021 NFL draft and over $50 million in projected cap space.

Some players to keep in mind as we progress over the next handful include both free agent and draft options.

Several 2022 free agent options feature names like JC Jackson of the New England Patriots, Sidney Jones of the Seattle Seahawks, and Richard Sherman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While in the draft, the top billing belongs to LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. This season he has been limited to only three games due to a foot issue.

Although he isn’t that far removed from a legendary National Championship season where Stingley played in all 15 games, recorded six interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.

If the Jets can add a true No. 1 cornerback this offseason it’ll help out the entire unit overall. Bryce Hall can slide in as a solid No. 2 and Michael Carter II can be your slot corner of the future. That could be a very solid foundation for this Jets defense to build upon.

