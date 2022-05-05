New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said he isn’t satisfied with where his roster is at following the 2022 NFL draft.

There are always opportunities to improve the team and they will continue to turn over every rock in that pursuit.

Speaking of which a player could suddenly be available that could tickle the fancy of the green and white.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Something to Watch

Play

Video Video related to jets could be in running for $57 million reunion with pro bowler 2022-05-05T14:47:49-04:00

On Thursday, May 5, uStadium tweeted out that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones “is a name to watch this summer” for a potential trade.

#Falcons Deion Jones is a name to watch this summer. Some think he could be had for a late round pick or maybe even released. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 5, 2022

According to uStadium there are some people in the league that believe he “could be had” for a late-round draft choice or perhaps he could even get released.

The 27-year-old originally came into the league as the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

After working through his rookie contract the former LSU product re-signed with the Falcons on a juicy four-year deal worth over $57 million.

Jones still has two years remaining on that contract for $38 million and that piece of it will have to be figured out for any trade to be consummated.

Something to watch as Kevin Knight of The Falcoholic put it on Twitter, Jones could be designated as a “post-June 1 trade” which would allow Atlanta to spread the dead cap money over multiple years to make it more palatable.

Some Connective Tissue

Play

Iowa State Insider: Breece Hall can be a future All-Pro with Jets Boy Green was joined by Iowa State Football Insider Jared Stansbury (Managing Editor Cyclone Fanatic) to learn more about Breece Hall: – What makes him so special? – How good can he be in the NFL? – He can score from ANYWHERE on the field! Make sure you like the video & smash that subscribe… 2022-05-05T11:00:25Z

The Jets would make plenty of sense as a landing spot on multiple fronts.

They have an opening in the starting linebacking corps that Jones could slide into. Also, there is some real connective tissue between the Falcons star and a prominent member of the Gang Green coaching staff.

Prior to Jeff Ulbrich assuming the duties as the defensive coordinator under head coach Robert Saleh he spent six years with the Dirty Birds.

During that time, Ulbrich was the linebacker’s coach and was with Jones from the moment he was drafted through the first five years of his career before he joined the Jets.

#Jets current DC Jeff Ulbrich coached Deion Jones for 5 years while w/ the #Falcons as their LB's coach from 2016-20:#TakeFlight #DirtyBirds https://t.co/BZokqJfOy6 pic.twitter.com/MI9BrMnqwK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 5, 2022

He was part of the team that scouted, identified, and then drafted Jones in the second round. Ulbrich was also a part of the development team that took him to the next level in the pros:

8.5 sacks

652 total tackles

44 pass deflections

Five touchdowns

11 interceptions

Jones is an athletic piece of clay that has a body that was chiseled out of stone. He is coming off a tough year and it is no coincidence that was the first season he wasn’t under Ulbrich’s leadership.

Perhaps reconnecting with the old coach that got him to the Pro Bowl back in 2017 is exactly what his career needs to get back on track.

No one knows him better than Ulbrich, the Jets have a clear need, and the price to acquire him would be marginal.

This is one of those potential deals that makes too much sense not to happen at some point this offseason.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets, Seahawks Had a Draft Day ‘Deal Done’: Report