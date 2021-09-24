Everyone loves storylines. It adds some extra sizzle to any ordinary matchup.

On Sunday, September 26 when the New York Jets travel to play the Denver Broncos, there is going to be a lot on the line.

We all know the NFL is a quarterback-driven league and in Week 3 that’ll once again be the main storyline to pay attention to in this AFC conference clash.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Sweet Vengeance at Mile High





Play



Video Video related to teddy bridgewater presents issues in juicy jets vs. broncos revenge game 2021-09-24T18:03:17-04:00

Candidly this probably doesn’t have the same zest as Tom Brady versus Bill Belichick in Week 4, but it is still a very interesting storyline nonetheless.

Teddy Bridgewater has had a very interesting NFL career to date.

He was once a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings and was the promised prince. Then a devastating leg injury put not only his football future in doubt but his ability to walk.

After an excruciating rehab, he finally made his return to the gridiron and the Jets provided a new opportunity.

He signed a one-year deal on March 18, 2018, and then over five months later he was traded to the New Orleans Saints at the end of August for a 2019 third round-draft choice.

While his stay with the Jets was short, it was impactful. Bridgewater was a great presence in the locker room and he regained the confidence he once had as a former first-round pick.

On the “One Jets Drive” documentary series, QB Teddy Bridgewater opens up about his injury journey and current recovery. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/pQcwspUI2H — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 25, 2018

The Jets had their guy in Sam Darnold (who was entering his rookie season at the time after being the No. 3 overall pick) and Bridgewater then had a chance to be a long-term answer somewhere else.

A few Jets fans have been chiming in this week that they wish “the team would’ve stuck with Bridgewater instead.”

Just to use this pulpit to address that misconception among the fanbase. Even if the Jets wouldn’t have traded Bridgewater, he would’ve never re-signed with the Jets following the 2018 season. Darnold was clearly the starter for the present and future.

While in New Orleans, Bridgewater re-signed there because he believed there was a chance he could eventually replace Drew Brees.

After two years in New Orleans, he showed enough during his limited opportunities to warrant a big-money deal when he reached free agency again.

That came way in the same division when the Carolina Panthers shelled out $63 million over three years.

After an uneven year in 2020: 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and a 4-11 record as a starting quarterback, the experiment was over.

This offseason he was dealt to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-rounder in a move most people overlooked.

Then this offseason he beat out the incumbent Drew Lock and has looked like a man reborn.

Teddy Has Evolved to a New Level





Play



ESPN's Elle Duncan discusses Teddy Bridgewater's impact, expectations for #NYJvsDEN | The Snap On this episode of "The Snap," Sydney Jones is joined by ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan to discuss being a life-long Broncos fan, the spark that Teddy Bridgewater brings to Denver's offense and how rocking Empower Field at Mile High will be for the home opener. Elle also talks about her new multi-year contract with… 2021-09-24T16:05:01Z

Throughout his career, Bridgewater has been labeled a “check down guy.” Someone that played things safe and rarely attempted deep passes.

For context here are some career numbers that reaffirm that: 67% completion percentage and only 36 interceptions in seven seasons.

Old face in a new place has completely flipped the script on that narrative.

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, no quarterback has attempted more 20+ yard passes down the field than Bridgewater.

That’ll be a unique challenge this current Jets defense hasn’t faced yet this season (Sam Darnold, Mac Jones).

#Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich on #Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater ripping it deep through first 2 weeks of #NFL season + why that’s an opportunity for NYJ pass rush to come alive: #NYJvsDEN #TakeFlight #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/q0hNdLUBax — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 24, 2021

Although that also presents a unique opportunity for this Jets defense to get their pass rush cranking.

If someone is attempting deep shots, that means that quarterback has to hold onto the football longer, which opens up a bigger window to sack said passer.

Bridgewater doesn’t turn the ball over. This season he has zero interceptions so far and that makes the turnover battle that much more paramount.

The Jets need to make sure that they handle business on their own end. Expect a very conservative game plan offensively for the green and white as they look to rein rookie Zach Wilson in.

If the rookie implodes, the green and white have no chance of winning. Although if they can execute and move the ball offensively and pin their ears back on defense, that could be the perfect recipe for an upset.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Talented Jets WR Featured in Compelling Trade Proposal