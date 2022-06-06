Ex-Jets Coach Is Retiring After 50 Year Coaching Career

A longtime NFL coaching icon has decided to hang up his whistles after over 50 years of service.

Romeo Crennel made the announcement via a lengthy statement where he thanked all the NFL teams for taking a chance on him.

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday after 50 years of coaching. pic.twitter.com/8aknsYewXy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2022

A Cool Shout to the Green and White

When someone has been coaching as long as Crennel has, it is easy to forget his path.

The 74-year-old veteran had the great pleasure of serving six different NFL organizations including the New York Jets.

Crennel was with the Jets from 1997 through 1999 as the defensive line coach. He was hired by Bill Parcells who was with the green and white during the same exact time period.

During that three year run, the Jets had a successful run where they were at least .500 in each of those seasons including a trip to the AFC Championship game in 1998:

9-7 (1997)

12-4 (1998)

8-8 (1999)

Heading into the 1999 season believe it or not the green and white were considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Jets had +700 odds which was the fourth-best in the NFL.

Unfortunately, that season was over before it truly began as veteran quarterback Vinny Testaverde ruptured his Achilles in the season opener versus the New England Patriots and missed the year.

That was the end of an era as Parcells would leave the team at the end of the year and the rest is history.

A Future Pipeline

Shortly after his three-year coaching career with the Jets, Crennel became a head coach for the very first time with the Cleveland Browns.

All in all the longtime coach spent 50 years in football at both the collegiate and NFL levels, but his run with the Jets was an integral step in his career.

That is something Gang Green would like to get back to.

While on the surface you don’t want coaches being poached off your staff, it is the sincerest form of a compliment you can receive.

First off that obviously means things are going so well with your team that someone else would like to replicate that by stealing away a key piece.

The other piece is developing a sterling reputation that could attract future coaches and players as a form of a factory of success.

Currently, the only coach that is seriously being discussed in those waters is offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

He will be entering his second season as a play-caller, so LaFleur is still extremely green but he has a lot of things going for him.

A bright offensive mind that has been around some of the smartest people in football. Plus the famous last name of success certainly doesn’t hurt his case as he pines for a future head coaching gig.

If he can have half the success that Crennel did during his remarkable career, LaFleur will be well on his way.

