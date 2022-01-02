Veteran’s Jets Career Likely Over, Fan Favorite Replacement Emerges

No roster is the same in the NFL from year to year.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted it during his open availability with the media this week:

“It isn’t like every player will be turned over but no team is exactly the same from year to year in the NFL.”

The 2022 Jets are no exception and several pending free agents will play the final snaps of their Jets’ careers. One, in particular, is likely done and will be playing for a different ball club next season.

The Jets have a terrible history in free agency. They normally pay a player that has a long injury history or overpays an ex-star who is well past their prime.

Rarely do the Jets get exactly what they paid for but that has very much been the case with wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

He originally signed a three-year deal with Gang Green for over $28.5 million across three years. After four years in Washington, Crowder took his game to another level.

The veteran more than delivered on his contract and some quite frankly with 187 receptions for 1,963 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games with the Jets.

Although after eating a pay cut to remain with the team this past offseason, a future between the two appears extremely unlikely.

Losing Crowder would be a tough loss for this team, but they won’t have to look very far for his replacement. It is right in front of their face.

Braxton Berrios was this close to the first Pro Bowl berth of his NFL career as a return man in 2021 and he has proven to be a pretty good receiver when given the opportunity.

That kind of versatility is a tremendous feather in a cap for a player at the backend of the roster.

He has spent the last three years with the Jets as a reserve receiver and a break the glass emergency option when called upon.

In 47 career games, Berrios has 81 catches for 875 yards and four touchdowns.

This offseason he is set to be an unrestricted free agent and it would behoove the Jets to invest in the 26-year-old as opposed to the 28-year-old veteran in Crowder.

He was originally a sixth-round draft choice of the hated New England Patriots, but in a rare personnel miss by Bill Belichick, general manager Joe Douglas scooped him up off of waivers from a division rival.

Berrios has made relative chump change throughout his professional career to date ($2.6 million), but he is in for a massive pay raise this offseason.

Instead of going outside the organization to fill the void that will be left by Crowder, the Jets should simply promote from within.

