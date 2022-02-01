Jets Twitter Reacts, Celebrates Tom Brady Retirement

After much rampant speculation, it is now finally official, Tom Brady announced on social media that he is retiring from the NFL and walking away from football.
It was hard to believe when it was first shared by CBS Sports last week, but then other major outlets jumped on the bandwagon to confirm the news.
Shortly thereafter a lot of people close to Brady refuted the report saying it was nothing more than speculation. Now there is no more room for speculation as the man, myth, and the legend Brady announced it himself.
With the news official, New York Jets Twitter couldn’t help themselves as they reacted to and quite frankly celebrated the announcement on social media.
Celebration and Some Trolling of a Legend
The Jets started off all the fun and games with a “this better be real” tweet to the news:
They then posted a very honest message saying we won’t miss seeing you on the field, but others will.
You can never go wrong with a SpongeBob joke.
Andrew Golden of Jets X-Factor raised a very astute observation on Twitter suggesting that Brady’s retirement could actually increase the trade value of Gang Green’s first-round picks.
For over 20 years Brady haunted Jets fans by beating them religiously and making it impossible to ever compete for the AFC East, good riddance says NYJ Matt.
You can’t argue with stats and the Jets had some success against Brady when they faced him.
While Brady had a lot more good moments than bad moments versus the Jets, this retirement will harken fans back to arguably the second greatest moment only behind the Super Bowl III victory.
That is of course when the Jets traveled to Foxboro and beat the Patriots in New England to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game. That is also the last time the Jets appeared in the playoffs.
Some Respect Being Served
Putting all of the jokes aside, Brady ended the GOAT debate a long time ago and now stands alone as not only the greatest quarterback in NFL history but perhaps the best player that has ever stepped on a football field.
A slew of former Jets paid their respects on social:
Damien Woody is perhaps the perfect person to speak on this because he was a former teammate of Brady during their time in New England and competed against him as a member of the Jets.
A passing of the torch is perhaps too dramatic, but we did witness the largest age gap in NFL history when the 44-year-old Brady battled against the 22-year-old rookie in Zach Wilson.
Football won’t be the same without Brady, but the good news is the NFL is in really good hands with so many promising young quarterbacks.
With guys like Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson the future is really bright for the next generation of football viewers.
