Jets Twitter Reacts, Celebrates Tom Brady Retirement

After much rampant speculation, it is now finally official, Tom Brady announced on social media that he is retiring from the NFL and walking away from football.

It was hard to believe when it was first shared by CBS Sports last week, but then other major outlets jumped on the bandwagon to confirm the news.

Shortly thereafter a lot of people close to Brady refuted the report saying it was nothing more than speculation. Now there is no more room for speculation as the man, myth, and the legend Brady announced it himself.

With the news official, New York Jets Twitter couldn’t help themselves as they reacted to and quite frankly celebrated the announcement on social media.

Celebration and Some Trolling of a Legend





The Jets started off all the fun and games with a “this better be real” tweet to the news:

this better be real — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 1, 2022

They then posted a very honest message saying we won’t miss seeing you on the field, but others will.

But seriously, congrats on a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career, @TomBrady. We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will. pic.twitter.com/sgvPfpUa7B — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 1, 2022

You can never go wrong with a SpongeBob joke.

Andrew Golden of Jets X-Factor raised a very astute observation on Twitter suggesting that Brady’s retirement could actually increase the trade value of Gang Green’s first-round picks.

Btw, Brady retiring means another team is now in the QB market. The 4th pick is only going to increase in value the closer it gets to the draft. Once the dust settles from FA, we’ll have a much clearer picture of potential trade partners. — Andrew Golden (@andrewgolden_17) February 1, 2022

For over 20 years Brady haunted Jets fans by beating them religiously and making it impossible to ever compete for the AFC East, good riddance says NYJ Matt.

I’m assuming this is about Brady and yes, he can’t hurt us anymore — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) February 1, 2022

You can’t argue with stats and the Jets had some success against Brady when they faced him.

Opponents that held Tom Brady to the fewest yards per pass attempt (out of the 31 teams he faced 2+ times – includes playoffs) 1. Rams (6.64)

2. Packers (6.79)

3. Ravens (6.83)

4. Titans (6.92)

5. #Jets (6.96) — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) February 1, 2022

While Brady had a lot more good moments than bad moments versus the Jets, this retirement will harken fans back to arguably the second greatest moment only behind the Super Bowl III victory.

That is of course when the Jets traveled to Foxboro and beat the Patriots in New England to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game. That is also the last time the Jets appeared in the playoffs.

In honor of Tom Brady retiring, now is the perfect time to look back on the Jets' playoff win over Brady and the Patriots ⏮ https://t.co/JwXLG8q0xQ pic.twitter.com/6VgncOWQss — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 1, 2022

Some Respect Being Served





Putting all of the jokes aside, Brady ended the GOAT debate a long time ago and now stands alone as not only the greatest quarterback in NFL history but perhaps the best player that has ever stepped on a football field.

A slew of former Jets paid their respects on social:

Damien Woody is perhaps the perfect person to speak on this because he was a former teammate of Brady during their time in New England and competed against him as a member of the Jets.

Respect to the GOAT @TomBrady. Enjoyed every minute competing against you. Enjoy the family and new beginnings in retirement. God Bless pic.twitter.com/7WUzzAOhzV — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) February 1, 2022

A passing of the torch is perhaps too dramatic, but we did witness the largest age gap in NFL history when the 44-year-old Brady battled against the 22-year-old rookie in Zach Wilson.

Congratulations to the best to ever do it, it’s been a pleasure to watch and learn from you my entire life. It was an honor to share the field with you @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/iti62EkG1U — Zachary Wilson (@ZachWilson) February 1, 2022

Football won’t be the same without Brady, but the good news is the NFL is in really good hands with so many promising young quarterbacks.

With guys like Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson the future is really bright for the next generation of football viewers.

