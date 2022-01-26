Jets Try out Impressive Dual-Threat CFL Champion QB

The New York Jets are doing their homework as they try to put together the best NFL roster possible.

Earlier this week they brought in several intriguing players for some tryouts that could add some serious competition.

Keeping an Eye out on the Quarterback Market





According to the latest NFL transaction report, the Jets tried out quarterback Chris Streveler.

The 27-year-old brings with him an accomplished resume that features a Grey Cup championship from winning the CFL in 2019 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

You mention the “immortal Chris Streveler”. He will always be immortal in Canada because of his jorts, fur coat and shirtless combo Championship celebration in -10 degree f when he won the Grey Cup in Winnipeg. Legend. pic.twitter.com/I8Xo4iAl1k — Phil Gass (@philgass) January 26, 2022

After winning the title, the team did a championship parade and Streveler wore jorts (jean shorts), a fur coat, a cowboy hat, shades, and was smoking a cigar to celebrate. Move over ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath.

The talented quarterback doesn’t only have some pizazz off the field, but he brings some extra sauce on it.

According to Stats Crew, Streveler ran for over 726 rushing yards and was the CFL co-rushing touchdown leader (12) during their championship season back in 2019.

Most recently he has made the jump to the NFL spending time with the Arizona Cardinals from 2020 through 2021. He got a few opportunities in relief but mostly served as a backup.

Then after he was waived by Arizona, Streveler joined the Baltimore Ravens practice earlier this season.

The Jets’ backup quarterback situation is completely unsettled heading into 2022. Right now the only quarterback that is under contract is Zach Wilson out of BYU.

Joe Flacco (unrestricted free agent) and Mike White (restricted free agent) were the other quarterbacks on the roster in 2021, but their future is up in the air. Head coach Robert Saleh made it clear if it was up to him, Flacco would be back next season, but we’ll see what happens on that front.

In a perfect world, the green and white would also like White back in the fold, but with so much uncertainty the Jets have to hope for the best and expect the worst. In other words, do their due diligence on other available quarterbacks.

Versatile Swiss Army Knife





Also this week the Jets tried out John Lovett, a versatile swiss army knife out of Princeton.

During his college career, he was used as a quarterback, running back, and as a wide receiver. In his three seasons, Lovett delivered some magic with over 1,589 career rushing yards with 42 rushing touchdowns.

As a receiver, he caught 51 balls for 553 receiving yards and two more touchdowns.

Then finally as a quarterback, he was incredibly efficient with 31 touchdowns to only five interceptions.

One thing we have learned about Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is that he likes players that can do a lot of different things. Players like Braxton Berrios and Jamison Crowder were key pieces to unlocking the creativity on the offensive side of the ball.

Lovett was an undrafted free agent back in 2019 and had spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. The one interesting thing about his time with the Chiefs is they moved him to the tight end position adding another feather to his cap.

This could be a perfect low risk versus high reward kind of signing at this point in late January.

