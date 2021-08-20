The New York Jets are still dealing with the harsh reality of life after Carl Lawson.

There is plenty of optimism he can return from a ruptured Achilles that he suffered during a joint practice vs the Green Bay Packers.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor brought up two fantastic comeback stories as sources of inspiration for Lawson during his road to recovery.

Terrell Suggs and Jason Peters are 2 of the best Achilles comeback stories in the NFL Suggs tore his in April 2012 at 30 years old and came back midway through that season. Double-digit sacks the next 2 years Peters missed the 2012 season at 30. First-team All-Pro in 2013 — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) August 19, 2021

Although he is done for the 2021 season and the Jets and their fans, unfortunately, have to turn the page because the world keeps spinning.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

An Intriguing Pass Rusher Could Make Sense





Play



Video Video related to jets linked to super bowl champion pass rusher 2021-08-20T15:00:31-04:00

Based on how Jets head coach Robert Saleh has spoken to the media in the past, it seems like his first plan of action will be to stay close to home. Instead of going outside of the organization this late in the game, he’ll try to provide an opportunity for the young guys on the roster to seize the moment.

That’s respectable and a great chance for those players to prove themselves, but Saleh also is part of a multi-billion dollar business.

Lawson was a key part of everything they want to do defensively, so going with hand-me-downs may be an incredibly underwhelming option for the team and its’ fans.

If the in-house option doesn’t go swimmingly, the green and white may want to consider some alternative options.

One that would make a lot of sense is veteran pass rusher, Adrian Clayborn.

Top 3 Reasons That It Makes Sense





Play



Video Video related to jets linked to super bowl champion pass rusher 2021-08-20T15:00:31-04:00

The 33-year old was recently linked to the Jets via ESPN’s Rich Cimini and the fit would make a ton of sense:

Obvious need.

The Jets just lost their best pass rusher to a season-ending injury. While their depth is pretty decent on the defensive line, it’s hard to replace a player of that magnitude.

Scheme fit.

Clayborn is intimately familiar with the Jets scheme because of his history. The veteran pass rusher spent four years in two separate stints with the Atlanta Falcons which intertwined with current Gang Green defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Opportunity.

The 11-year pro is “drawing interest” from multiple NFL teams but could be interested in a golden opportunity to rejuvenate his career. Over the last three years, he has played for three different teams and if he were to sign with the Jets it would be four different teams in four years.

While he is certainly closer to the end of his professional career than the beginning, this is a potentially pivotal moment.

Defensive linemen LOVE playing for coach Saleh. You heard it when Lawson and Sheldon Rankins first signed, they all said the same thing: the scheme, the scheme, the scheme.

This 4-3 attack-style defense puts the front four in a position to succeed and rack up stats. While the loss of Lawson sucks, there’s still a lot of other talents in this group that can help each other out:

With this level of talent, the Jets should be able to survive the loss of Lawson, but how good are they ultimately is the question? Adding a player that is proven and is familiar with the scheme would be a major benefit for the green and white.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Could Reunite With 2 Former Studs to Fill Critical Roster Holes