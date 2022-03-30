Proposed Jets, Chiefs Trade Could Deliver a King’s Ransom NFL Draft Haul

The New York Jets weren’t able to finalize a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to land dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Although that doesn’t mean their conversations have to end there.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports released a new mock draft this week and it featured a bold trade between the Chiefs and the Jets.

KC receives: No. 10 overall (first-rounder), No. 146 overall (fifth-rounder)

Gang Green receives: No. 29 overall (first-rounder), No. 30 overall (first-rounder), and No. 121 overall (fourth-rounder)

According to the NFL draft value chart, this would be a slight underpay by the Chiefs. Those two Jets picks are worth 1,331.4 points versus the three KC selections being worth 1,312 points.

In other words, the difference is 19.4 points which is the equivalent of a late fifth-round draft choice.

The theory behind this trade from the Kansas City side of things is attempting to replace Hill in the starting lineup.

With their new bounty of picks, the natural thought was if they combined those assets how far realistically could they launch up in the 2022 NFL draft? The answer, without including a bounty of future assets, is around the No. 10 overall pick.

In this particular scenario, the Chiefs ended up with Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State. They also had their pick of the litter, no other receiver was taken off of the board prior to this pick at No. 10.

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL draft, all within the first five rounds.

General manager Joe Douglas has been adamant from the get-go that he is willing to be aggressive if the right opportunity presents itself.

In this particular mock draft scenario, here is what the Jets ended up with:

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, cornerback, Cincinnati; No. 4 overall

Tyler Smith, offensive lineman, Tulsa; No. 29 overall

David Ojabo, EDGE rusher, Michigan; No. 30 overall

The big question for the Jets is if they decide to trade back from No. 10, which is something they are very interested in, would they be willing to drop all the way to the end of the first round?

This is a unique package where you would still end up with three total first-round picks, but I wonder if they’d try to acquire an asset in the 2023 NFL draft to extend the Jamal Adams haul deeper into the future.

Regardless this would be a king’s ransom for the Jets. It would provide a great opportunity to accelerate their rebuild with an unbelievable five picks inside the top-38.

However, this would also be a double-edged sword.

Not only did the Jets not land Hill, but they would then turn around and help the Chiefs replace him in April’s draft with a brand new shiny offensive toy. The world can sometimes be a cruel place.

