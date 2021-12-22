Jets Called on to Retain Colossal OL Stud Ahead of Free Agency

After a season like the New York Jets is experiencing in 2021 there are very few players you want to bring back into the fold the following year.

Although that isn’t a cut-and-dry rule, there are always exceptions.

Sometimes in life, it is better to be lucky than good. Late in the summer months, when most teams were preparing for the regular season, the Jets got an opportunity that general manager Joe Douglas couldn’t pass up.

The Washington Football Team released veteran Morgan Moses unexpectedly due to financial reasons. That provided a golden opportunity for the other 31 NFL teams to add a quality and proven starter super late in the game.

The Jets won the bidding war and he has been a steadying presence in the trenches. Now one analyst is calling on the Jets to make this a more long-term investment.

Maurice Moten of Bleacher Report wrote a column suggesting one player from each of the 32 NFL franchises that should be re-signed by their respective teams this offseason ahead of free agency.

For the Jets he made a compelling case that player should be Moses over safety Marcus Maye:

“The Jets should go back to the negotiating table with Morgan Moses’ camp. The Jets have Mekhi Becton and George Fant under contract beyond the 2022 campaign, but the former has missed 15 games in two seasons. Moses brings reliability in his availability, suiting up for every game since 2015. He’s a solid run-blocker who’s decent in pass protection, allowing three sacks through 866 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.”

While on paper the Jets have two very capable offensive tackles on the roster heading into 2022 in Becton/Fant, you can never be complacent with your roster construction.

That is especially true when you consider the durability issues Becton has battled through in his short two years in the pros.

The former longtime Washington starter provides a level of insurance that would give the Jets’ front office and more importantly Zach Wilson a reason to smile as their head hits the pillow at night.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top-75 NFL free agents heading into the offseason and shared a bunch of additional nuggets on each one.

Moses was listed as the No. 60 best player on the board and is projected to receive a three-year deal worth $22.5 million. That would average $7.5 million per year with over $14.5 million in total guarantees.

If the Jets don’t cough up the dough for Moses this offseason, someone surely will.

Moses is as dependable as they come and he is a guy that can plug and play and you don’t have to worry about him. He hasn’t been perfect for the Jets in 2021, but he has been more than serviceable.

On I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, the NFL panel each shared their perfect landing spots for Moses if he does in fact shake free:

Ryan Sanudo: Cincinnati Bengals

Brian Mazique: Green Bay Packers

Lorenzo Reyna: Tennessee Titans

As a general manager, you have to employ a hope for the best, expect the worst kind of mentality. Sure, would it be nice to have Becton as your franchise left tackle? Absolutely, but right now who knows if he can stay healthy.

You have to expect the worst possible situation and prepare your team to be ready for that scenario. If a better situation presents itself then that is gravy.

