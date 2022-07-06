Star Ex-Jets QB Would Consider a Football ‘Comeback’

It looks like a former New York Jets quarterback might be considering a football comeback of sorts.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre spoke with TMZ Sports and revealed he would consider ditching the retirement home for a career in the broadcast booth.

Who Wouldn’t Want to Make a Comeback

Favre was asked about Tom Brady and his new deal with Fox Sports that’ll pay him north of $375 million after he retires to transition into broadcasting.

“As if he needs it, but hey if anyone is worth it it’s Brady.”

The off-camera interviewer then asked if he is surprised about the money former quarterbacks are getting paid to do broadcasting and if Favre himself would be willing to dabble:

“I guess my country accent cuts me out with the aw-shucks mentality. I’m good, I have made great money and I’m very thankful. If someone offered me a job to do Monday night or Thursday Night Football and if it was a great deal, I would consider it, but it is not on my bucket list of things to do.”

Per Sports Keeda, Favre made “nearly $140 million” during his two decades in the league. Those figures are based purely on football contracts with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and the Jets.

That isn’t even considering all the endorsement deals and other money-making opportunities he has had in his playing and post-playing career.

A Forever ‘What If’

Sadly for Jets fans, they only have one season to remember Favre’s tenure and that was during the 2008 campaign.

On August 8 the Green Bay Packers agreed to trade their star quarterback to the Jets in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick.

In a corresponding move, Gang Green dumped former first-round pick and longtime quarterback Chad Pennington.

It was a roller-coaster season that featured amazing wins, Super Bowl promises, but ultimately ended in disappointment.

Nothing is happening on #Jets Twitter so here’s Brett Favre running wild and trying to Juke out DBs with the Jets This Favre run is longer than any rush Michael Vick had with the Jets #AllGasNoBrake pic.twitter.com/h5P1dON66s — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) January 26, 2021

After an exciting 8-3 start to the season, a lot of folks were talking about the path to the No. 1 seed and how big of a favorite they were to win the championship.

Yet an undisclosed torn biceps tendon by Favre was a major reason the team skidded to a 1-4 finish. Which ultimately led them from glory to being on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

Favre had some great moments but the taste left in our mouths will always be what if:

22 touchdown to 22 interception ratio

3,472 passing yards

65.7 percent completion percentage

Although the what if story continued to grow with what he did the very next season with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 2009 he led the purple people eaters to a 12-4 record and destroyed the record books during his age 40 season:

68.4 percent completion percentage

33 touchdowns to seven interceptions

4,202 passing yards

Favre led the Vikings to the NFC Championship game and one poorly thrown ball across his body ended their chances of going to the Super Bowl.

