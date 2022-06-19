Jets Prospect Has ‘Turned the Corner’ Amid Trade Rumors

The future of New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been a popular topic this offseason on social media.

Some believe, regardless of what the team says publicly, that Mims will be traded to the highest bidder later this summer. While others are predicting a miraculous turnaround for the youngster with dreams of him becoming a key cog in the Gang Green offense in 2022.

Regardless of which side you have been supporting, the latest bit of news is overflowing with optimism and positivity.

Good News Regardless

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed that “the feeling inside the building is that Mims, coming off a disappointing year, has turned the corner.”

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur raved about his physique in a recent presser with the media:

“Mims is in the best shape that I and his teammates have ever seen him in.”

#Jets OC Mike LaFleur says WR Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) ‘is in the best shape that I & his teammates have ever seen him’ + says he went to work this offseason & ‘got his body right’ + adds he’s more confident in the offense & speaks up in meetings: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/9R6TqGdOMZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 14, 2022

That is just a year removed from the coaching staff being critical of his physical shape coming off of food poisoning, a bout with COVID, and as head coach Robert Saleh described it as “playing catch-up from the get-go.”

Due to those issues and trouble learning the intricate details of the playbook, Mims struggled to assimilate himself into the new offense.

Those past troubles haven’t plagued him this offseason.

Cimini says that Mims was drafted as a purely “X-receiver” and this new LaFleur coaching change forced him to learn all three wide receiver positions. It was a tough adjustment and Cimini noted his struggles, however, the former Baylor product has finally bought in.

Weighing Risk Versus Reward

If Mims is traded later this offseason, the best-case scenario is likely landing a day three pick (somewhere in the fourth to seventh round range).

General manager Joe Douglas does have a strong reputation for getting a better return on investment for trades than people give him credit for. However, flipping Mims for anything greater than that just seems unlikely due to his lack of production and public beef from 2021.

If all of that is really true, the Jets may be better served simply keeping Mims instead of giving him away for peanuts.

Especially since it appears he has turned a corner and has bought into the team’s philosophies. Mims is still the same talented player that was the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

While he hasn’t realized his full potential yet, that doesn’t mean he will never do it. Not only does he have the size (6-foot-3, 207 pounds), speed (4.38 40-yard dash), and talent but he could be an emergency break-the-glass option.

Gang Green for the first time in a long time has a ton of depth at the wide receiver position. The three main starters are Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Garrett Wilson.

