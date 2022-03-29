The New York Jets need a wide receiver, they have said as much based on the bread crumbs they have left over the last few months.

Although who they end up with might be a very surprising name.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Someone to Keep an Eye On





Play



Video Video related to jets listed as suitor for 5-time pro bowler with crazy contract demands: report 2022-03-29T09:00:14-04:00

The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Jarvis Landry after failing to find a trade partner on March 14.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said back on March 12 that it was “highly likely” Landry would be cut and he was. If and when that happened he mentioned several NFL teams that would-be suitors for him on the open market, including the Jets.

Reported this yesterday, but worth reiterating after Amari Cooper trade: #Browns highly likely to release Jarvis Landry, whose cap hit is $16.6M in 2022. League sources say the 5x Pro Bowler will still have plenty of suitors as a FA, inc the #Pats, #Chiefs, #Titans and #Jets. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2022

Although if Gang Green wants the 29-year-old wideout, they may have to pay a king’s ransom to land him.

According to Pro Football Talk, Landry is hoping to land a deal that pays him in the “$20 million per year range.”

That kind of contract would place the former LSU star among the top-eight highest-paid wide receivers in football, per Over The Cap.

If those are really his demands in free agency, then perhaps that explains why he remains available on the open market.

Speaking of Bread Crumbs…





Play



Video Video related to jets listed as suitor for 5-time pro bowler with crazy contract demands: report 2022-03-29T09:00:14-04:00

At the NFL’s owner meetings, head coach Robert Saleh dropped some interesting bread crumbs on how he views the wide receiver position.

He essentially indicated that he prefers Elijah Moore and Corey Davis as his boundary receivers and thus the remaining hole in the three-wide receiver starting lineup would be at the slot position.

If that is the case then a potential Landry pairing would make a lot of sense. The five-time Pro Bowler has put up some ridiculous numbers in his eight-year career:

688 receptions

7,598 yards

37 touchdowns

Jarvis Landry only needs ☝️ hand 👀 pic.twitter.com/BnUMqCVpVD — PFF (@PFF) August 11, 2021

The thing to like about Landry is he provides an incredibly high floor. While his overall numbers are impressive, it is the consistency that really stands out about his career thus far.

In seven of his eight seasons, Landry has had at least 72 catches and 758 receiving yards. The only outlier was last year when he had a career-worst campaign in every major receiving category (catches, yards, and touchdowns).

This also makes his unusually high contract demands all the more peculiar coming off of that kind of season.

It is important to note that even if the Jets added Landry at this late stage of free agency, that wouldn’t prohibit them from selecting a young player in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. As a matter of fact, it seems like the Jets are “hell-bent” on adding as much talent to that position as humanely possible this offseason.

The theory remains that if the Jets stockpile protection and playmakers, they’ll be able to get the most accurate reading on Zach Wilson in his second professional season.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Fans Roast NFL Analyst: Leave His ‘Name out of Your F****** Mouth’