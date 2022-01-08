Jets Cut Veteran Pass Rusher After Health Scare, 0 Snaps Played

The New York Jets were hoping to have a dynamic pass rush this season, but it never came to fruition.

Their entire plan was shredded up because of some untimely injuries and one crazy unforeseen circumstance.

That situation featured veteran Vinny Curry finding out he had a rare blood disorder over the summer. Ultimately that forced him to remove his spleen, which would’ve delayed his Jets debut until the middle of September, and then more complications arose.

A series of blood clots formed and the doctors had to put Curry on blood thinners and that meant he couldn’t have any physical contact for a three to six month period which ultimately ended his season before it really ever began.

🙏🏾 God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021

Now the Jets have decided to make a move to end his Gang Green career.

The Jets waived Curry from the non-football injury list officially ending his career with the green and white. He didn’t get to play a single snap this season and will look to continue his NFL career in 2022.

He wasn’t the only free agent pass rusher that never got to suit up for Gang Green. Prized gem Carl Lawson, previously of the Cincinnati Bengals, was supposed to be the centerpiece of this defense but he ruptured his Achilles during the preseason.

With all of those injuries, the pass rushers that were left over didn’t step up to the plate.

Jets analyst and co-host of Badlands Joe Caporoso tweeted out the edge rusher sack totals from this season:

That is the entire list.

This may seem obvious, but it must be screamed from every rooftop, the Jets need to seriously upgrade their pass rushers if they want to improve this defense.

In other news, one of the Jets’ best players’ season is now officially over. The green and white placed wide receiver Braxton Berrios on injured reserve

Jets fans are hoping they haven’t seen the last of Berrios in a green and white uniform.

Pains me more than you know not to be out there finishing with this team! What a year of growth and incredible memories, can’t wait to root my brothers on as they finish strong Sunday! Jets Nation you’re awesome 🛫 https://t.co/cds6xO41v8 — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) January 7, 2022

The talented wideout is a pending free agent and he has more than proved his worth this season as a talented return man and offensive playmaker:

46 receptions

431 receiving yards

Five total touchdowns

Head coach Robert Saleh is hoping that Berrios is a key part of the future, but in terms of the short term, the Jets will be operating without a full deck.

Three of their top four receivers won’t suit up versus the Buffalo Bills in the regular-season finale (Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and now Berrios). The good news is Jamison Crowder is expected to make his return to the gridiron.

