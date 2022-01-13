Ex-Jets Coach Would Be ‘Disaster’ Joe Judge Replacement for Giants, Says Insider

The New York Giants didn’t end up pulling the trigger on ‘Black Monday’, but they did eventually fire Joe Judge after his second season with the team.

This was the third consecutive head coach that only lasted two seasons with Big Blue following Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo.

With the Giants back on the prowl, they have already started to gather their interview list together. Although one name that they should probably avoid was just brought up in a recent radio interview.

Don’t Bring Him Back Home





Giants insider Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media joined The Manchild Show with Boy Green in Syracuse, New York, and was asked which potential hire would be the worst possible epic disaster for Big Blue to actually go through with this offseason?

“One name that I keep seeing pop up is a good coach but I don’t think people would be happy with is Todd Bowles. I don’t think people in New York want to bring him back after everything that went wrong with the Jets. He isn’t exactly the most exciting presence in the world. I would personally avoid the retread defensive coordinator former head coach types like him.”

Rosenblatt alluded to it, Bowles’ tenure with the Jets as head coach did not go well.

After initially posting a 10-6 record in 2015 and missing the playoffs in the final week in a win and you’re in scenario, everything fell apart. Bowles ended with a disappointing 24-40 overall record during his four seasons with Gang Green.

After being fired, the 58-year-old immediately called up his old buddy Bruce Arians and rebuilt himself down in Tampa Bay as their defensive coordinator.

Now once again Bowles is considered among the hottest candidates available in this cycle and will likely have a bevy of options to choose from if he sees fit.

A return to New York is possible, but one apparently fans would be appalled with.

Who Is the Big Brother Now?

For the longest of times, the Jets have been widely considered the little brothers of the popular and Super Bowl-winning Giants.

In the 21st century, Big Blue has delivered a pair of world championships defeating the greatest quarterback (Tom Brady) of all time twice in the process. Although those iconic moments have faded away thanks to the Giants’ recent batch of losing.

On ‘This Just In’ an ESPN television show, ex-Jets, and ex-Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall was talking about some of the recent issues with Big Blue when he made a bold claim that sent the rest of the panel into a mix of laughter and acceptance:

“I would say the Jets are going to have more success than the Giants, quicker and faster!”

To which a stunned Max Kellerman replied, “you might be right!”

The Jets are heading into a second year with Robert Saleh, while the Giants are completely hitting the reset button once again at both head coach and general manager.

It is still to be determined if the Jets will live up to Marshall’s prophecy because they themselves haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010. That 11-year postseason drought is the NFL’s worst active streak in the league.

