Jets Duo Leading to ‘Highly Questionable’ Future

The New York Jets’ present is an absolute mess headlined by one of the worst records in the NFL in 2021. Although the key question that remains is what about their future?

With a ton of draft capital, cap space, and general optimism you would think things are on the upswing, but that doesn’t appear to be the case according to one analyst.

On I’m Just Saying with Brian Mazique, the Jets dynamic duo of Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson was brought up to the panel: how does the future of the franchise look with these two at the helm?

“I believe that future is highly questionable. The reason I feel that way isn’t because of the head coach, I am just not sold on Wilson,” Mazique explained his take. “What head coach would use that verbiage about Mike White if he was 100 percent sold what Zach was the guy?”

It is an astute observation because in the heat of the moment following the upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Saleh didn’t shut down the White train, if anything he opened up pandora’s box.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh on whether Mike White (@MikeWhiteQB) could be the long-term answer at QB, ‘we’ll go day-to-day but anything is possible’ + ‘he has got the world in front of him, he has to take advantage of it’: 👀👀👀 #CINvsNYJ #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/fuqiEJZZni — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 31, 2021

I will say this, I think if the head coach could go back in time he would have changed the way he phrased that. He was in an emotional state and wanted to hype his young quarterback up because he knew that Wilson wasn’t healthy so it didn’t matter at that moment in time.

As the coach later said, the quarterback situation would figure itself out “organically”, and it did.

White stunk it up a few weeks later against the Buffalo Bills and Joe Flacco played the following week. When Wilson is fully healthy he will be the starting quarterback for the Jets as he should be.

Time to Update That Take





The future on 1 Jets Drive looks very positive for the first time in a long time.

A pair of rookies enjoyed breakout performances against the Miami Dolphins:

Elijah Moore went for eight receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Carter ran the ball nine times for 63 yards.

Although this entire 2021 NFL draft class will be defined by how good Wilson is, for better or for worse. This is a quarterback-driven league and general manager Joe Douglas got his crack of anyone not named Trevor Lawrence with the No. 2 overall pick.

While it is a very incomplete report card thus far on Wilson, he still has the rest of the season to prove his arrow is pointing in the right direction.

The schedule is favorable, the talent around him is popping at the right time, and his offensive coordinator is emitting a ton of swag with his success on the gridiron.

It’s okay to have questions there is a lot of unknowns, but it is also okay to be on the other side of the coin harboring quiet optimism that for the first time in a long time, the Jets may have finally figured it out.

