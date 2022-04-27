Jets Urged to Trade for Elite NFC Pass Rusher Coming off Career Year

The ideal plan is hoping for the best and expecting the worst.

If you always maintain that philosophy, you should be prepared for any and every situation.

Hopefully, that is something New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is keeping in mind heading into the 2022 NFL draft. With so many things that could happen in front of him at the No. 4 and No. 10 spots, he should have a backup plan ready.

A Very Interesting Possibility

It seems like a surprise defender could be had this offseason.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says “interested teams” have been gauging the possibility of a trade this offseason for Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn.

The 31-year-old (who will be 32 by the start of the 2022 season) is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career:

18.5 sacks

22 quarterback hits

17 tackles for loss

Four forced fumbles

Despite that production, the Bears appear to be a team in transition. They’ve hired new blood at both head coach (Matt Eberflus) and general manager (Ryan Poles).

When new people come in, they want to have their fingerprints all over the roster and this example was no different.

Earlier this offseason they sent away Khalil Mack in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Quinn could be the next one to go with the Bears desperate for more draft capital.

So what would it cost?

According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he believes the “best case” scenario for Chicago is landing a late third-rounder in 2022 or a future third-rounder.

The team that would be acquiring Quinn would inherit the remaining three years and $39.6 million on his contract. The good news is there wouldn’t be any guarantees remaining on the contract, per Spielberger.

In his 11 seasons, Quinn has racked up over 101 career sacks, that number would put him second in Jets franchise history only behind Mark Gastineau (107.5), per Pro Football Reference.

Not a Bad Idea

Play

Jets Draft Collab with Jets Today: prospect fights, NYJ draft targets Boy Green is joined by John Mastandrea from the Jets Today podcast: – Which prospects do we love in the 2022 NFL Draft? – Who should be targets for the New York Jets? – Some fun banter during draft week! 2022-04-25T07:26:26Z

There is a very realistic scenario that has the Jets selecting offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu out of NC State with the fourth overall pick. If they do that and wait to fill the EDGE hole at No. 10, they risk missing out on the run.

If and when that happens the Jets would be forced to trade up from the No. 35 or No. 38 spot to try and secure one of the second or third tiers of pass rushers.

For a Robert Saleh-led defense that is predicated on getting after the passer, it wouldn’t be ideal to run it back with last year’s group of EDGE players.

Quinn could provide a nice fallback option as a veteran player who carries some juice.

Remember earlier this offseason Gang Green was in on veteran superstar Chandler Jones, so they certainly aren’t opposed to bringing in a proven mercenary as a short-term fix.

NFL analyst and host of the Turn On The Jets podcast, Will Parkinson suggested Quinn as a trade possibility.

He said it would “make a ton of sense” to send No. 111 (an early 2022 fourth-round draft choice) to land the stud pass rusher.

If KT, Hutch and Walker are off the board do the Jets go Ike and London/Williams and trade something like 111 for Quinn? Feel like it’d make a ton of sense. 18.5 sacks last year and could move on at any point. I’d certainly be interested, mentioned it a while back https://t.co/h6csIybLdI — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) April 26, 2022

Anything can happen during the draft, so having options is always good. With nine picks overall in this class, it would make sense to flip one of them for a proven veteran if you’re Gang Green.

The Jets have draft capital, cap space, and a variety of roster holes to fill. This is the kind of move that would check a lot of boxes and you’d have the ability to pull the plug whenever you see fit if things go south.

