Rare Jets, Giants Trade Delivers Top Ranked ‘Baller’ in Draft

Cats and dogs are raining from the skies and somehow the New York Jets and the New York Giants pulled off a rare trade during the 2022 NFL draft.

As general manager Joe Douglas has said before, he doesn’t care who the team is, he will make any trade that helps the team. JD was a man of his word on the second day of the draft.

New York to New York trade: The #Jets are on the clock at No. 36, sending No. 38 and 146 to the #Giants. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was the first to share the news on social media. With the No. 38 overall pick in the second round, Gang Green selected Breece Hall running back out of Iowa State.

They Got an Absolute Stud

Pelissero added a bombshell nugget saying Hall was a player they actually “targeted” in the first round and were thrilled to land him in the second.

One day after making three first-round picks, the #Jets land a fourth player they targeted in the first: Iowa State RB Breece Hall. Quite a haul for NYJ. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022

Hall will now join Michael Carter in the backfield to form a 1-2 punch reminiscent of the Rex Ryan ground-and-pound days of old.

It didn’t take long for their quarterback Zach Wilson to chime in on social media saying, “this dude is a baller.”

😳 this dudes a baller https://t.co/vipN32mFeK — Zachary Wilson (@ZachWilson) April 29, 2022

Wilson wasn’t the only one who approved of the pick either:

Just got a text from league source for NFC team “He’s the best running back in the draft. Our scouts loved him.” That’s another big win for Joe Douglas & #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 29, 2022

Hughes later added to this by saying this pairing of MC1 and BH will be “explosive”:

To say the #Jets are thrilled with their backfield is an understatement. Team source on Michael Carter & Breece Hall together: “Explosive” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 29, 2022

Masterclass in Value

There are a lot of people out there that have disregarded the value of a running back in today’s day and age, but in the second round to get your pick of the litter at the position is a homerun.

Lead NFL draft analyst Connor Rogers explained it well on the Badlands feed, if the Jets decided to go with Hall (this was recorded early on Friday, April 29 before day two), it would be a YOLO (you only live once) kind of pick.

Despite other needs at linebacker, safety, and interior defensive line, the plan would be to surround your young quarterback with as much talent as possible.

On today’s episode of Badlands, @ConnorJRogers said he wouldn’t mind the #Jets taking @IowaStateFB RB Breece Hall (@BreeceH) in the 2nd round, ‘we’re just building an offense of athletes’ + ‘they would have offensive threats at RB, WR, & TE’ #NFLDraft #TakeFlight @JCaporoso pic.twitter.com/4kj4aQUSVG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 30, 2022

This offense is dare I say completely loaded?

You have a full complement in the backfield, the best wide receiver combination in over seven years, a rebuilt offensive line, two brand new tight ends, and a young passer to coordinate it all.

We talked about it prior to the draft, if Wilson is going to fail it won’t be due to a lack of protection or playmakers and the Jets ensured that during the second day of the 2022 NFL draft.

Hall will now form a 1-2 punch in the backfield. This isn’t an indictment on Carter, it is more so an acknowledgment of the running back position in today’s day and age.

You need multiple running backs that can do different things. The NFL is a violent game and the position gets pounded, so you need as many guys as possible who can step up to the plate.

