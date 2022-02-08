Ex-Jets Quarterback Signs With Cross-Town Rival Giants: Report

The New York Jets and New York Giants share a life together at MetLife Stadium.

Although according to the latest movement from the NFL’s transaction wire, that may not be the only thing that they’re sharing.

Coming Back Home





Play



Mock Draft Monday: Best Jets Draft Fits, Senior Bowl nuggets from Russell Brown Boy Green was joined by National Scout for Cover 1, Russell Brown: – Who are the best draft fits for the New York Jets? – Buy or Sell on latest NYJ draft rumors coming out of the Senior Bowl – Largest Gang Green mock draft in this series! 2022-02-08T01:48:57Z

On Sunday, February 7, the Giants announced the signing of quarterback Davis Webb to a futures/reserve contract.

This officially reunites Webb with his old offensive coordinator and now head coach of Big Blue, Brian Daboll. They spent three years together with the Buffalo Bills.

Interestingly enough both Daboll and Webb have connections to the Jets.

The 46-year-old served as the Gang Green quarterback’s coach for two seasons from 2007-08. While Webb was with the green and white for almost a full calendar year from September of 2018 through August of 2019.

From TNF First Look: #Jets QB Sam Darnold is not expected to play this week, but there is a reason the team must be careful about bringing up QB Davis Webb from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/pSYCNoJZM8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2018

The former Texas Tech and California product originally entered the league as the No. 87 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Giants. At one point he was considered the heir apparent to Eli Manning, but that never came to fruition.

While his NFL career hasn’t turned out the way he envisioned back in college, Webb has been a key cog in the quarterback room everywhere he has been.

During his time in the pros he has played for exclusively New York teams: Giants (2017), Jets (2018), Bills (2019-21), and now back with the G-Men.

Webb should keep earning an NFL paycheck as long as he can, but whenever he decides to hang up his cleats, a future in football will still await him.

As ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques talked about recently on Twitter, he wouldn’t be surprised if Webb “quickly gets a job as a quarterback’s coach once he” retires.

I wonder what kind of opportunities Kellen Moore's rise will create for a guy like Davis Webb. Moore is three years removed from his playing career and garnering HC interest — NFL is always looking to replicate a success story — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 1, 2022

He already sort of holds that position now as a permanent clipboard holder and veteran voice/presence in the room.

Deja Vu





Play



First Take reacts to Eli Manning being benched by Giants | First Take | ESPN First Take's Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman react to QB Eli Manning being benched for Geno Smith by the New York Giants. ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Watch Latest Episodes on WatchESPN: es.pn/LatestEpisodes ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV Get more ESPN on YouTube: ► First Take: es.pn/FirstTakeonYouTube ► SC6… 2017-11-29T15:24:12Z

This isn’t the first time that the Giants have stolen a former Jets quarterback.

After the Geno Smith experience failed miserably, the green and white moved in a new direction. Shortly thereafter the former West Virginia product joined the Giants in 2017.

While he was supposed to only serve in a backup quarterback role, apparently the football Gods had other plans.

During that season Smith only played in two games, but he started in one. That game that he started ended a historic iron man streak (210 games in a row) for Eli Manning.

In other words, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer was benched in favor of a former Jets bust at quarterback.

Smith also made his own history becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to start a game for both the Jets and Giants in a career.

After Smith’s lone season with the G-Men and another year’s stop with the Los Angeles Chargers, the former Moutanieer found a permanent home as Russell Wilson’s backup with the Seattle Seahawks.

