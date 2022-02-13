Ex-Jets Assistant, Son of General Manager Jumps Ship: Report

In life sometimes you can hit two birds with one stone.

By one action happening, it can have a ripple effect on several other things. For example, one move the New York Jets could consider this offseason is drafting or signing a center.

By doing that, they could then shift Connor McGovern over to right guard. So in theory one move could hit two birds with one stone.

We saw another example of that in the coaching ranks this week in the NFL.

A Quick History Lesson





Former Jets offensive assistant Mick Lombardi is heading over to the west coast to become the new offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Most recently he served as the New England Patriots wide receiver’s coach from 2020-21. Lombardi joined the NFL coaching ranks back in 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers organization. Prior to that, he served as a scouting assistant for the Pats from 2011-12.

After working his way through a variety of roles as an assistant to the head coach, serving as both an offensive and defensive assistant, and finally as a quality control coach he joined the Jets organization in 2017.

He ended up spending two years with the team under the Todd Bowles regime but skipped town after a coaching change.

Lombardi is most well known for being the son of former general manager and longtime league executive Michael Lombardi.

Two Birds, One Stone





We talked about the one stone versus two birds analogy earlier, well this is another prime example. With the Raiders bringing over Lombardi they’re in turn weakening the New England Patriots.

Josh McDaniels is now the head coach after serving as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator for the last decade. All in all, McDaniels has spent over 18 years as a member of the New England staff in two separate stints.

During that time he built a lot of relationships and McDaniels cashed those in bringing several key Patriots assistants with him to the Raiders including:

Carmen Bricillo, offensive line coach

Bo Hardegree, quality control/quarterbacks coach

On top of those losses, the Pats are also expected to be without running backs coach Ivan Fears who plans on retiring.

Right now New England doesn’t have a readily available replacement. On staff, they have Joe Judge and Matt Patricia, but neither has experience calling plays.

This upcoming season is a huge year in the development of former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. While he is coming off a really good year, not having the same offensive support system he had during his rookie campaign could be a major blow.

Bill Belichick is taking his time reorganizing his staff ahead of the 2022 season, but it is safe to say there is a lot of work to be done for New England and that is good news for the Jets.

