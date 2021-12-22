Ex-Jets HC ‘Pleaded’ With GM to Draft 2 Now-Superstars in 2013

The New York Jets have made plenty of mistakes over the last 11 years that have contributed to the team’s leading NFL playoff drought.
Although it is often the picks you don’t make, as opposed to the ones you do make that separate the average teams from the great ones.
We recently discovered that the Jets were this close to selecting two players that would eventually become superstars. Yet it didn’t happen for one reason or another.
Oh What Could Have Been
Rich Cimini and Jordan Raanan of ESPN jointly wrote a column documenting the last decade of struggle for the Jets and the New York Giants respectively.
Throughout their story, they shared several anecdotes that have led to each franchise’s despair, although one clearly stands out from the rest.
After back-to-back AFC championship runs the magic had run out for the Mike Tannenbaum and Rex Ryan combination. Tanny was relieved of his duties following the 2012 campaign, but Ryan was retained and an arranged marriage was formed with new general manager John Idzik.
In their first draft together in 2013, they had seven selections including two picks in the first round (thanks to the Darrelle Revis trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
Here is who they ended up taking:
- Dee Milliner, cornerback, Alabama; No. 9 overall
- Sheldon Richardson, defensive lineman, Missouri; No. 13 overall
- Geno Smith, quarterback, West Virginia; No. 39 overall
- Brian Winters, offensive lineman, Kent State; No. 72 overall
- Oday Aboushi, offensive lineman, Virginia; No. 141 overall
- William Campbell, defensive lineman, Michigan; No. 178 overall
- Tommy Bohanon, fullback, Wake Forest; No. 215 overall
Although if it was up to Rex Ryan they would’ve selected a few different players according to ESPN:
“Some felt that Idzik ran a closed-door operation, minimizing input from scouts and coaches. Ryan told ESPN that in 2013, he pleaded with Idzik to draft defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who slipped to the third round. Didn’t happen. Ryan said he also lobbied for tight end Travis Kelce. Didn’t happen.”
Kelce ended up going No. 63 overall in the third round to the Kansas City Chiefs out of Cincinnati. While the Honey Badger also went in the third round six picks later to the Arizona Cardinals out of LSU.
Fast forward nine years later and both players are now on the Chiefs and have achieved superstardom in the NFL.
Both players are among the best at their position, they have combined to win a Super Bowl championship, six first-team All-Pro nominations, and nine Pro Bowl selections.
How can you not as a Jets fan wonder after seeing this what could have been?
Seems Pretty Convenient
Since this story emerged, a lot of people have raised their eyebrows and started questioning the validity of Ryan’s claim.
While Ryan claims he wanted to draft these two, there are plenty of other players he banged the table for that the Jets actually drafted and it didn’t work out nearly as well. This has led many to be pretty skeptical about the validity of this claim.
Jeff Rogers provided another fair comment on Twitter. It is pretty convenient after the fact, years later, when both players have now established themselves as bonafide stars that you would have, could have, and maybe even should have drafted them. Seems hard to buy now.
The final dagger comes via Jets content creator Matt O’Leary who suggests the longer track record of dismal drafting by Ryan suggests this story doesn’t have legs.
Regardless of whether or not this story is true, this will forever make Jets fans pontificate on what could’ve been. In that 2013 draft they ended up with a mix of busts and solid players, but obviously none of them to the standard of Kelce or Mathieu.
