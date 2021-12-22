Ex-Jets HC ‘Pleaded’ With GM to Draft 2 Now-Superstars in 2013

The New York Jets have made plenty of mistakes over the last 11 years that have contributed to the team’s leading NFL playoff drought.

Although it is often the picks you don’t make, as opposed to the ones you do make that separate the average teams from the great ones.

We recently discovered that the Jets were this close to selecting two players that would eventually become superstars. Yet it didn’t happen for one reason or another.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Oh What Could Have Been





Play



Jets Analyst stops by to talk Zach Wilson, NFL Draft, TRADES Boy Green is joined by New York Jets analyst Joe Caporoso of Badlands to spread Christmas cheer, talk 2022 NFL draft, and what trades could be happening down the line! 2021-12-22T07:30:01Z

Rich Cimini and Jordan Raanan of ESPN jointly wrote a column documenting the last decade of struggle for the Jets and the New York Giants respectively.

Throughout their story, they shared several anecdotes that have led to each franchise’s despair, although one clearly stands out from the rest.

After back-to-back AFC championship runs the magic had run out for the Mike Tannenbaum and Rex Ryan combination. Tanny was relieved of his duties following the 2012 campaign, but Ryan was retained and an arranged marriage was formed with new general manager John Idzik.

In their first draft together in 2013, they had seven selections including two picks in the first round (thanks to the Darrelle Revis trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Here is who they ended up taking:

Dee Milliner, cornerback, Alabama; No. 9 overall

Sheldon Richardson, defensive lineman, Missouri; No. 13 overall

Geno Smith, quarterback, West Virginia; No. 39 overall

Brian Winters, offensive lineman, Kent State; No. 72 overall

Oday Aboushi, offensive lineman, Virginia; No. 141 overall

William Campbell, defensive lineman, Michigan; No. 178 overall

Tommy Bohanon, fullback, Wake Forest; No. 215 overall

Although if it was up to Rex Ryan they would’ve selected a few different players according to ESPN:

“Some felt that Idzik ran a closed-door operation, minimizing input from scouts and coaches. Ryan told ESPN that in 2013, he pleaded with Idzik to draft defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who slipped to the third round. Didn’t happen. Ryan said he also lobbied for tight end Travis Kelce. Didn’t happen.”

Ex-#Jets HC Rex Ryan apparently lobbied John Idzik to draft Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) & Travis Kelce (@tkelce) back in the 2013 #NFLDraft, but Idzik said no, per @espn. Do what you want with that information, I’m going to go cry 😭😭😭 #ChiefsKingdom #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/MXZqUDQTNK — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 21, 2021

Kelce ended up going No. 63 overall in the third round to the Kansas City Chiefs out of Cincinnati. While the Honey Badger also went in the third round six picks later to the Arizona Cardinals out of LSU.

Fast forward nine years later and both players are now on the Chiefs and have achieved superstardom in the NFL.

Both players are among the best at their position, they have combined to win a Super Bowl championship, six first-team All-Pro nominations, and nine Pro Bowl selections.

How can you not as a Jets fan wonder after seeing this what could have been?

Seems Pretty Convenient





Play



Rex Ryan has high hopes for the future of the New York Jets | NFL Countdown On Sunday NFL Countdown, Rex Ryan talks about a hopeful phone call he had with New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh earlier this week. #ESPN #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN… 2021-11-21T17:24:51Z

Since this story emerged, a lot of people have raised their eyebrows and started questioning the validity of Ryan’s claim.

Reminds of Terry Bradway "standing on the table" for Russell Wilson lol – You never know what actually happened in these draft rooms but we do know Rex loudly advocated for drafting John Conner, Scotty McKnight, Quinton Coples and Calvin Pryor so I am a bit skeptical! https://t.co/gdll4pQt2N — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) December 22, 2021

While Ryan claims he wanted to draft these two, there are plenty of other players he banged the table for that the Jets actually drafted and it didn’t work out nearly as well. This has led many to be pretty skeptical about the validity of this claim.

Rex Ryan also likely said “get me Brady” and 100 other guys. What is certain is that all Rex stories as told by Rex make Rex look good. Food for thought. — Jef Rogers (@JefRogers) December 22, 2021

Jeff Rogers provided another fair comment on Twitter. It is pretty convenient after the fact, years later, when both players have now established themselves as bonafide stars that you would have, could have, and maybe even should have drafted them. Seems hard to buy now.

With this track record, don’t know how we can believe this a decade after the fact #Jets https://t.co/DCvMSGPRFy pic.twitter.com/JOKyJ3TGSF — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) December 21, 2021

The final dagger comes via Jets content creator Matt O’Leary who suggests the longer track record of dismal drafting by Ryan suggests this story doesn’t have legs.

Regardless of whether or not this story is true, this will forever make Jets fans pontificate on what could’ve been. In that 2013 draft they ended up with a mix of busts and solid players, but obviously none of them to the standard of Kelce or Mathieu.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Latest Injury Likely Spells End of Jets Career for Offensive Starter