Ex-Jets Coach Next in Line to Take Over Super Bowl Contender: Report

Let’s be honest, things didn’t work out for Todd Bowles as the head coach of the New York Jets.

After being hired back in 2015 he enjoyed immediate success bringing Gang Green a mere game away from the NFL playoffs with a 10-6 record.

Unfortunately, it was nothing but a tease, as his next three seasons all featured double-digit losses. He finished with an underwhelming 24-40 coaching record and was relieved of his duties as the head honcho.

Since then he has rebuilt himself as one of the top-flight defensive coordinators in the NFL and has garnered a ton of interest as a potential retread name.

Although there is one job to keep a very close eye on that may be too tempting to pass up.

A Fascinating Proposition

.@Buccaneers reporter @caseyreporting asked #GoBucs HC @BruceArians what did he see from @nyjets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson)? ‘He played really well. He is very elusive, very accurate & you can tell he’s going to be a hell of a player for a long time’: #Jets 📻 Bucs Total Access pic.twitter.com/8ckrXhvGjE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 7, 2022

According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, “the Bucs would like for Todd Bowles to take over as their next head coach, but head coach Bruce Arians has two more years left on his contract.”

Arians is 69 years old and enjoyed a brief retirement back in 2017, but was coaxed off the couch by the Buccaneers. In just his second season on the job he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and quickly turned around one of the most beleaguered franchises in the last 15 years.

There is no doubt Arians is fully aware of the situation he is in with the greatest quarterback of all time on his roster. As long as he has Brady, BA has a strong chance to keep winning championships which is all the motivation he needs to keep his NFL career going.

That puts his assistant and good friend Bowles in a tough position, does he continue to wait for a job that may never come? Or does he grab the forbidden fruit that is in front of him right now that could lead to a head coaching job this offseason?

Bowles has to be careful because you only get so many chances to be a head coach in the NFL. If he takes one of these other jobs and fails, he may never get a chance to be a head coach again.

It is important for him to be extremely picky on where he potentially goes, with that thought in mind.

Bowles is the popular kid at school that everyone wants to ask out to the prom.

He could choose to stay in Tampa and play the long game, but it might prove too tempting to get back in as a head coach as soon as possible.

Two potential opportunities have already presented themselves in the form of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles interviewed with the Jaguars on Monday, per source. Byron Leftwich is interviewing today. https://t.co/39FmkRBOTx — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 7, 2022

While the Jaguars are coming off of an epic disaster with Urban Meyer, this job is sexy. Owner Shad Khan has proven to be incredibly patient (the last two coaches prior to Meyer were each given four years), which provides plenty of time to turn things around.

Although the prized gem and most attractive asset is former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. He has been heralded as one of the best quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning territory which has to be enticing.

While things haven’t gone as swimmingly as folks would’ve hoped in his rookie season, T-Law is still incredibly talented and coaches would do anything to get their hands on this talented piece of clay.

#Raiders are expected to interview Todd Bowles for head coaching vacancy:https://t.co/lQ6dkm4lgQ pic.twitter.com/1k7qDWzToS — Raiders Newswire (@RaidersNewswire) December 30, 2021

This is another extremely attractive opportunity for the ex-Jets head coach. According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright owner Mark Davis really likes Bowles as well.

You would have an established quarterback in Derek Carr, a brand new stadium, and of course, you’d be coaching for one of the most historic football teams in NFL history.

Either way, you slice it, times have changed for Bowles. After being ousted by the Jets, he is now in a fantastic position. The 58-year-old coach can stay with the Bucs and keep winning championships or he can decide to dip his toe back into the head coaching waters.

