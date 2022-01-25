Ex-Jets 1st Rounder in Running to Replace Sean Payton: Report

Just when you think you have seen it all in the NFL, something else comes around the corner to surprise you.

In an absolute stunner, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is stepping away from football according to multiple reports.

That has now opened up another head coaching gig in the NFL. One insider believes that a former New York Jets player could be in the running for that job.

Shortly after the news was announced, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared on Twitter that we should expect the Saints to interview Dennis Allen, current defensive coordinator for New Orleans, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Expect the #Saints to interview Dennis Allen — considered the leading candidate — and #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their now vacant HC job. https://t.co/7v8gr8GW0c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Glenn ended his NFL playing career with the Saints back in 2008 and also worked there from 2016 through 2020 as the defensive backs coach.

Although he is most well known in Jets land as a former first-rounder from the 1994 draft class out of Texas A&M.

Glenn was with the team from 1994 through 2001 and returned later to the organization for two seasons as a personnel scout in his post-playing career.

The 49-year-old has experience at every level of football as a player, scout, coach, and even front office executive. That wide-ranging resume could be quite intriguing to the Saints who are looking for a new direction.

Earlier this offseason the veteran coach also interviewed for the vacant Denver Broncos HC gig.

They often say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In this case, the Saints’ misfortune could very well be a golden opportunity for the Jets to take advantage.

As NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted on Twitter this could be a “rebuild situation” and he said that he would be calling to inquire about some of the key veteran players on the roster.

Looking at Saints cap situation + new HC + QB uncertainty, I'd be calling trying to enquire about their star vet players. That could be a rebuild situation and they have some stud vets. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 25, 2022

If New Orleans is truly shifting their philosophy from contender to rebuild, they could be open to dealing some of their players for future assets.

Here are some names that could potentially be had:

Michael Thomas, wide receiver

Marcus Davenport, EDGE rusher

On top of potential trade targets, the Jets will also have their eyes very closely on pending free agent safety Marcus Williams. He is due for a massive payday this offseason, the only question is will that come from the Saints or another NFL team?

Right now New Orleans is in salary cap hell so they would have to get pretty creative to franchise tag him or hand him a uniquely structured long-term deal.

With a new coaching staff coming in, that at the very least increases the uncertainty around Williams’ future in the bayou.

When blood is in the water in the NFL, all of the sharks come swarming, it is the nature of the beast and someone is going to benefit this offseason.

