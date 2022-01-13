The New York Jets are starting to put the pieces together for their full offseason roster as they turn the page to the 2022 offseason.

While there will technically be a team on paper here in early January, there is still going to be a ton of turnover over the next handful of months with free agency and the 2022 NFL draft around the corner.

Although one player that Jets fans will likely have circled on their roster sheet this summer has returned to the fold.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A High Upside Player With an Unreal Ceiling





Play



Video Video related to jets bring back fan-favorite with massive upside: report 2022-01-13T09:00:30-05:00

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared on Twitter that wide receiver Lawrence Cager had signed a “reserve-future” with the Jets on Wednesday, January 12.

When Gang Green announced its “future” signings earlier in the week, Cager’s name did not appear on the list. He also wasn’t listed on the Jets’ official roster sheet.

The 24-year-old wideout originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2020. Shortly after the draft, he signed on with the Jets.

Despite not hearing his name called, Cager was considered one of the top priority free agents on the market.

The green and white had long been intrigued by his freakish size (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and thought he was a diamond in the rough.

Fans agreed and he became a bit of a cult hero among the fanbase. With that size and some intriguing highlights from his time in college, a lot of people speculated whether or not he could be a big-time player in the NFL.

Through the first two years in the pros, the talent hasn’t translated to instant success.

LAWRENCE CAGER WILL BE MAKING HIS NFL DEBUT TOMORROW LET’S GOOO✈️ pic.twitter.com/bKB2eJPX6n — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) September 26, 2020

Cager has only played in three games during his time with the Jets and the Cleveland Browns registering just two catches for 35 yards.

Now that he has returned to New York, fans are once again hopeful that the obvious talent that sits beneath the surface can finally be realized.

What he lacks in experience he more than makes up for in size. Cager’s 6-foot-5 frame is by far the tallest wide receiver on the Jets roster and presents a potential red-zone weapon with a Brandon Marshall-like wingspan.

Going to Need Some Extra Juice





Play



Video Video related to jets bring back fan-favorite with massive upside: report 2022-01-13T09:00:30-05:00

The Jets have a lot of intriguing pieces at the wide receiver position, but there isn’t enough star power.

Elijah Moore has the potential to be a true No. 1 wideout but lacks some of the normal prototypical items on the checklist like size.

Veteran Corey Davis is probably better suited in a Robin to a Batman role, as opposed to being an NFL offense’s top option in a passing attack.

The slot receiver position is very much in-flux heading into the offseason with both Braxton Berrios and Jamison Crowder set to be unrestricted free agents.

What the green and white are missing is an alpha in the receiving corps that can take over games and force opposing defensive coordinators to gameplan around them.

With a lot of assets to work with, the Jets will have some options to make some moves this offseason.

One potential move that is picking up a lot of steam on social media is the trade acquisition of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Go trade for Calvin Ridley. https://t.co/pPNA7UxJ8h — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 12, 2022

This week, Connor Hughes of The Athletic advocated for the Jets to “go trade for Calvin Ridley.”

It will be interesting to see if general manager Joe Douglas ends up being as aggressive as he alluded to in his presser this week regarding potential trade acquisitions for proven talent.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Proposed Trade Has Jets Landing Young Athletic Starting Linebacker