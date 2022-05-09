‘Keep an Eye on’ Jets Adding Proven NFC Starter, Says Analyst

The New York Jets could go back to the well to add some more talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Gang Green has used every avenue at their disposal to add talent across the roster, but there is still a lot more work that needs to be done.

An analyst had a very interesting suggestion on who the green and white should consider adding next.

A Fit That Just Makes Sense

On the Badlands feed, analysts Joe Caporoso and Connor Rogers were exploring potential additions to the Jets roster over the coming weeks.

“You want another safety and I’d keep an eye on Jaquiski Tartt. It is pretty slim pickings out there right now and he is experienced with the system.”

Tartt is a 30-year-old safety that brings a wealth of experience to the table. He has played in over 80 games and has started in 64 of those contests:

Over 367 tackles

18 pass deflections

21 tackles for loss

The former Samford product originally entered the NFL as the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

He has spent his entire seven-year career with the San Francisco 49ers where he crossed over with Robert Saleh from 2017 through 2020.

The talented defender has dealt with injuries throughout his professional career. Tartt has never played a full season.

This would be a low-cost dart throw by the Jets that has some nice upside with his scheme familiarity.

Gang Green didn’t choose to dive into the deep end of the pool with a meaningful addition beyond Jordan Whitehead this offseason.

So now they’re left to sort through the scraps to find some capable pieces that can add some value to the team.

Will History Repeat Itself?

This could be a classic case of history repeating itself.

Last summer everyone and their grandma thought the Jets should add some bodies to the cornerback room, but the coaching staff resisted the outside pressure and stuck with their guys.

Ultimately that plan worked out and that could be the thought process once again at the safety position.

It seems like the Jets could use some more help there, but perhaps this is a situation where the coaching staff has faith in either their developmental skills or perhaps they truly believe in one of these players on the roster.

If that is the case then maybe the Jets don’t add another proven body at the safety spot. Regardless of how you feel based on last year it sure seems like the coaching staff has earned the benefit of the doubt.

Here are the players that are currently listed on the roster sheet:

