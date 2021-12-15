Jets Involved in the Worst NFL Trade of the Last Decade

In most NFL trades there is a clear winner and a clear loser.

Whenever New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is involved, he usually comes out on the right side of history.

That wasn’t ever clearer than when he answered the phone when the Seattle Seahawks called back in 2019.

Kristopher Knox wrote a column for Bleacher Report documenting the worst NFL trades of the last decade and the Jets were involved with the No. 1 deal on the list.

Thankfully they were on the right side of history.

Jets received:

2021 first-rounder (Alijah Vera-Tucker)

2021 third-rounder (used in the trade up for AVT)

2022 first-rounder (still to be determined)

Veteran safety Bradley McDougald

Seattle Seahawks received:

Jamal Adams

2022 fourth-rounder (still to be determined)

Knox then explained why the trade has been horrific for the Seahawks:

“What makes the Adams trade look bad roughly a year-and-a-half in is the fact that Seattle has invested heavily in a strong safety. Adams is the highest-paid safety in the NFL in terms of annual value and doesn’t play the premier deep-safety role.

While Adams did have an impressive 9.5 sacks in 2020, he isn’t a turnover machine. He’s had just two interceptions and one forced fumble since joining the Seahawks. He’s just OK in coverage, allowing an opposing passer rating of 104.7 in 2020 and 93.8 in 2021.

Injuries are also a growing concern, as Adams will now miss nine games in his first two Seattle seasons.”

Although not everyone thinks it was a one-sided deal, give Seattle head coach Pete Carroll credit for his sticktoitiveness calling the deal “terrific” and one he doesn’t regret one iota. Hey someone had to be on that side of the argument.

A Foundation for the Future





The Jets were able to flip a disgruntled player who no longer wanted to be there for a king’s ransom. Not only did they get all the draft picks, but they also saved all the money they would’ve had to pay him.

This past offseason Adams became the highest-paid safety in football ($17.5 million per season), which is more than $1.5 million more per year than the next closest safety.

They have and will continue to use that extra money on key positions of need they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

While the Jets may have won the trade already based on everything we have already broken down, the key to the future is hitting on their picks.

Vera-Tucker looks like a perennial All-Pro at a key position of need which is protecting their young franchise quarterback (Zach Wilson).

On top of that, they have another extremely high first-rounder incoming in 2022, currently projected No. 7 overall via Tankathon.

If the Jets want to end their long playoff drought and be relevant beyond just winning trades, they have to hit on their picks. AVT looks really good, we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the 2022 NFL draft.

