Former Jets Assistant Gets Old Job Back: Report

The NFL is a brotherhood and once you become a member, you are in it for life.

That has helped countless coaches keep their professional futures alive as they hop from one destination to the next.

Now a former New York Jets assistant is getting an opportunity to return home.

A Record-Breaking Third Stint





Jeff Duncan of Nola dot com shared that the New Orleans Saints are “looking” to bring home two prominent names from their past in Doug Marrone and John Morton.

Marrone was on the Saints roster as a player back in 1987. Later on, when he became a coach he served as the offensive line and offensive coordinator for the team from 2006 through 2008.

While for Morton this is his record-breaking third different stint on the team since 2006:

Offensive assistant (2006)

Wide receiver’s coach (2015-16)

It is still “unclear” what specific roles both coaches will serve under new head coach Dennis Allen.

Allen replaces Sean Payton who had been the face of the franchise for the Saints from 2006 through 2021 highlighted by their Super Bowl victory back in 2009.

What a Funky 2017 Season That Was





Jets fans will remember John Morton for his lone season as the offensive coordinator back in 2017.

It was a weird time for the green and white as they balanced that fine line of tanking. They didn’t have a quarterback of the future on the roster, but they had a lot of guys who were battling out there and giving it their all.

Some of the top statistical leaders from that season were pretty wild including Josh McCown, Bilal Powell, and the deadly duo of Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse at wide receiver.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic believes Morton “got a raw deal with the Jets” and called him the team’s best offensive play-caller during that six-year span from 2014 through 2020.

John Morton got such a raw deal with Jets. I thought he was actually team’s best play caller/OC ‘14-‘20. Had tanking roster playing above-average offense. Bad decision by Heimerdinger to force in Jeremy Bates. https://t.co/2WS0jHbBZa — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 9, 2022

Morton operated the 28th offense in the NFL (over 305 yards per game) and averaged 18.6 points per game which ranked 24th in the league.

While on the defensive side of the ball Demario Davis had a breakout campaign registering 135 tackles, five sacks, and over 15 quarterback hits.

Speaking of additional stints, Davis was originally selected by the Jets with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. After a solid four-year career he moved on and signed with the Cleveland Browns.

A year later he was traded in a rare player-for-player swap with safety Calvin Pryor ahead of the 2017 season. Davis had an incredible campaign where all the pieces seemingly came together, but the Jets declined to sign him to a long term deal.

They let him walk in free agency and the Saints gladly handed him a three-year deal for $27 million. Since then Davis has become one of the best linebackers in football.

The Jets originally drafted him, got a chance at a reunion, and enjoyed a special season before letting him slip through their fingers again.

The NFL is all about second chances and it is up to the individual to see what you do with it.

