Refreshed Jets Will Face Bruised & Battered Patriots Group in Week 7

The New York Jets are looking pretty fresh after the bye while their opponent comes in with a long list of ailments.

That’s the advantage of the week of rest. It’s not even the major absences that are aided the most, but the nagging issues and the minor aggravations. Those are the body blows that add up over the course of an NFL season.

For the Jets, that strain and fatigue showed in London after a long overtime battle against the Tennessee Titans. In Week 7, the tables have turned. The New England Patriots are coming off an overtime loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys — and their injury report reflects that.

Patriots Injury Report

The home team has a total of 16 players on their side of the report, even if most appear as they’ll play at 1 p.m.

The Patriots injury report is the size of a CVS receipt pic.twitter.com/wlcUkwePdl — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 20, 2021

The two missing players are in the secondary and the name that is of note is Jonathan Jones. The nickel DB is one of the more consistent coverage slots in the game today and the Jets just happen to have multiple dynamic playmakers that can line up in that position.

Jamison Crowder is the main man to watch but fans have been urging the coaching staff to play rookie Elijah Moore in the slot more often. Braxton Berrios is also a serviceable option at this position, should they need him for any reason.

Rookie CB Shaun Wade will also be out with a concussion.

From there the questionable offensive players are running back Brandon Bolden (thigh) and guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), but keep in mind that there are also players that have hit the injured reserve since the last time these two teams matched up in Week 2.

Shifty third-down menace James White is out long-term and right tackle Trent Brown is still unavailable. Starting RB Damien Harris has also been dealing with a rib issue, although he managed to come off the injury report this week.

New England’s defensive side is the walking wounded. LB Raekwon McMillan, LB Anfernee Jennings, DE Chase Winovich and ex-Jets DL Henry Anderson are all on the injured reserve. The list of questionable Pats is even longer. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), S Kyle Dugger (knee), DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), DB Jalen Mills (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (back), LB Josh Uche (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), DL Deatrich Wise (knee) and LB Brandon King (thigh) are all banged up for Week 7. Each participated in a limited practice on Friday.

The two players that did not practice are veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower (elbow/ankle) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (finger).

Their inactive list before kick-off will tell us more but even if all these questionable injuries take the field in Week 7, this is a group that is beleaguered with ailments. The Jets must take advantage of this on Sunday.

Jets Injury Report

The Green & White injury list is much shorter, although some long-term absences are worth mentioning.

#Jets Final Injury Report (Fri): 🚷OUT: Kroft (back/DNP) 📉DOUBTFUL: Mosley (hamstring/DNP) 🤷🏻‍♂️QUESTIONABLE: Coleman (hamstring/LP) ✳️Coleman is a new injury today.

Also, ST ace Justin Hardee didn’t practice (not injury-related). — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) October 22, 2021

Left tackle Mekhi Becton, linebacker Jarrad Davis and linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen will be unable to return in time for the battle in Foxborough. Tight end Tyler Kroft will also be out, which provides another opportunity for Kenny Yeboah.

The rookie was active in London but Mike LaFleur never got him involved with zero offensive snaps against the Atlanta Falcons. C.J. Mosley is also doubtful with a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him in this one. The veteran leader would be replaced by rookie Jamien Sherwood. This is definitely a storyline to watch on Sunday.

Finally, RB Tevin Coleman and gunner Justin Hardee were late additions on the injury report. The special teams’ captain missed practice Friday but it was not injury-related. He should be good to go in New England. Coleman is more of an unknown with a late hamstring issue. The veteran had just taken over as the primary kick returner before the bye.

The Patriots are 0-4 at Gillette Stadium in 2021. The Jets will look to make that record 0-5 in Week 7.

