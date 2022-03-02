Former Jets Draft Pick Could Return in 2022 as ‘Buy Low’ Option

The New York Jets need a lot of help this offseason.

While clearly, they need upgrades to several starting positions, it also wouldn’t hurt to add some critical depth to the roster as well.

One name that was recently linked to the team could either be a solid starter or at worst great depth in the trenches in 2022.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

An Interesting Scenario





Play



Mock Draft Monday: Justin Melo gives Jets some NEW toys to play with Boy Green was joined by Justin Melo of The Draft Network: – Who are some ideal free agency fits for the New York Jets? – Cole Strange from Senior Bowl to 1 Jets Drive? – 2-round mock draft adding some SUPERSTAR talent to the roster! Make sure you hit the thumbs up & smash that… 2022-03-01T01:31:03Z

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus recently broke down the top “buy low” candidate at every position heading into 2022 free agency.

One of the names he mentioned should be familiar to Jets fans and that’s offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

The 30-year-old (will be 31 by the start of the 2022 season) originally entered the league as the No. 141 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft.

While his stay with Gang Green was brief, only lasted one season, Aboushi has impressively carved out a nice career in the NFL.

He has spent the last eight years as a key contributor for six different franchises: Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

During that run, he has played in 70 games and has started in 47 of those contests.

Aboushi has been incredibly versatile with experience at both guard spots, including a stint with the Chargers last year where he showed he has plenty of gas left in the tank.

While he only played five games, torn ACL, Aboushi registered a very nice 68.2 PFF grade which was 12th best at his position.

The talented big man was born in Brooklyn and it only makes sense to have a fun homecoming in 2022.

Smart Spending in the Trenches





Play



Video Video related to former jets draft pick could return in 2022 as ‘buy low’ option 2022-03-02T09:00:02-05:00

Bringing Aboushi back to the Jets makes sense on every level.

There is a chance he could be your starting right guard in 2022, which is a vacant gig right now. Or at worst he is competition for the rest of the room and a proven reliable piece off the bench in case of injuries.

With him coming off of a torn ACL, he will likely join a team on a super cheap deal which only adds to his attractiveness. Last year he signed a one-year contract worth $1.6 million with the Chargers.

Aboushi is the literal definition of a “buy low” player that will come dirt cheap, is familiar with the team based on his history, and could bring some stability to the trenches.

The Jets have a ton of needs and things on their to-do list, but the No. 1 priority has to be building a wall around Zach Wilson and providing as many toys as possible.

With several pending free agents on the offensive line in Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Morgan Moses, the Jets have to be aggressive in either replacing those players or re-signing them ahead of free agency on March 16.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: AFC Foe Blocks Jets With Trade, Forces Sudden Change of Plans