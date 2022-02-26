Jets Predicted to Swipe $44 Million Playmaker From Bitter Rival in Free Agency

The New York Jets have a ton of assets that have the potential to launch them into a different stratosphere this offseason.

One way they can really maximize things is by hitting two birds with one stone. With that in mind, an analyst gave a very strong prediction for how Gang Green could do that in the next month.

A Bold Proclamation





Benedetto Vitale provided four Jets-inspired bold offseason predictions in a column for Clutch Points. The most interesting of which featured the green and white adding Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki in free agency.

He called the Jets tight end group “one of the worst in the league last year” and said it is time for a “competent option.”

If the Jets added Gesicki it would be more than just competent, it would be pricey.

The 26-year-old talent is projected to land a deal that pays him $11 million annually on a multi-year contract, per Spotrac market value projections. That figure would rank sixth among the highest-paid tight ends in football.

Specifically, he is expected to sign a four-year $44 million contract on the open market.

Hit Them Where It Hurts





The Jets’ need at tight end is painfully obvious as we make our way to free agency. Obviously adding a guy like Gesicki into the fold would dramatically increase the star power and receiving prowess of the unit.

The cherry on top of this specific pie would go back to that two birds one stone mentality that was brought up earlier. With this predicted move the Jets wouldn’t only be adding a young promising tight end, but they would also be directly hurting a division rival.

While all of that is true, the Jets should maintain a level of hesitancy with a move like this.

When you really look at some advanced metrics Gesicki is more so a jumbo wide receiver at 6-foot-6, 249 pounds than a true tight end.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor threw some of the specific numbers into the universe to back this up:

Lined up as an in-line tight end on 10.1 percent of offensive snaps (the lowest rate in the league)

Lined up in the slot (56.7 percent of the time)

Lined up out wide (30.4 percent of the time)

The fit in this Mike LaFleur offense wouldn’t be a square peg in a square hole, which could raise some issues.

There is also the other line of thinking where you bring in really talented players and you bend your schemes/systems to the players you have available.

The objective for the Jets this offseason is to ultimately add talent to every level of their roster. Gesicki would certainly do that and for him to be a free agent success instead of a bust, they need to have the right plan in place to maximize his unique skillset.

If they do this has the potential to be a home run. If they don’t this could be another bust in a long line of them for the green and white.

