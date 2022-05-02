Jets Add Some Award Winning QB Competition to Rookie Minicamp

The New York Jets are kicking the tires of several quarterbacks in their rookie minicamp this week.

Each NFL team is allowed to conduct one rookie minicamp on either the first or second weekend following the 2022 NFL draft.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Multiple Bodies Being Thrown Into the Mix

Play

New York Jets just KILLED the 2022 NFL Draft Boy Green hops on to react to all of the selections, breaking down expectations, & answering all your LIVE questions and comments on the New York Jets! Make sure you like the video and hit the subscribe button! 2022-05-01T10:53:43Z

During this rookie minicamp, the Jets are exploring multiple camp arms.

Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas

He stands at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and put up some juicy numbers during his five years in college:

84 touchdowns to 37 interceptions

9,536 yards

62.7 percent completion rate

A very talented quarterback that could push for a spot on the 90-man roster heading into the brunt of offseason training activities.

Nick Starkel, San Jose State

Another passer of similar size at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds and is a former team captain. During his college career, he played at three different spots including Texas A&M, Arkansas, and most recently at San Jose State:

48 touchdowns to 30 interceptions

6,933 yards

132.8 career quarterback rating

Not nearly as impressive stats, however, he is an interesting athlete. Prior to becoming a quarterback he had experience at offensive guard and on the defensive line.

Liam Welch, Samford

The talented passer sits at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds out of Augusta, Georgia. Throughout his collegiate career he has racked up a treasure chest of individual accolades:

2021 Spring Walter Payton Award Finalist

2021 Spring SoCon Co-Offensive Player of the Year

2020-21 ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year

Welch is coming off of a career season in which he set new personal bests in touchdowns (22), yards (3,369), completions (313), and attempts (475). That impressive campaign made him a finalist for the top offensive player award in all of FCS football.

You Can Never Be Complacent

Play

Video Video related to jets add some award winning qb competition to rookie minicamp 2022-05-02T07:57:08-04:00

Right now the Jets appear set at the quarterback position.

Zach Wilson is entering his second season and is the clear-cut starter. During the offseason Gang Green also locked in his backups by re-signing veteran Joe Flacco and tendering their restricted free agent Mike White.

Although both Flacco and White are only under contract through 2022. It would be foolish for general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh to get complacent with the talent they have.

There is an old saying in the scouting community that you should add a quarterback every offseason. With the scarcity of the position and the high amount of injuries in this violent sport, you can protect yourself with that consistent investment.

Flacco is 37 years old and is clearly closer to the end than the beginning of his professional football career. While White is still only 27 years of age, he may have his sights set on greener pastures.

After getting his chance in the sun in 2021, White showed some real chutzpah and could seek a situation that gives him a better chance to earn a starting gig. If all of that comes to fruition the Jets would be between a rock and a hard place on a legitimate backup quarterback.

Maybe this minicamp will allow them to find a diamond in the rough that they can develop on the practice squad for the future.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Urged to Add 3-Time All Pro, Missing Piece: ‘Not Too Late’