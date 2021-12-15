Jets QB ‘Poached’ by AFC Contender

New York Jets quarterback Josh Johnson was poached by the Baltimore Ravens according to head coach Robert Saleh.

He announced the news during his Wednesday press conference with the media.

“On a sad note, but it is good for him, Josh Johnson was just poached by the Ravens. So really excited for him and his opportunity. He deserves it, Johnson is one of the elite pros in this league.”

Coach Saleh announces that the Ravens have signed QB Josh Johnson to their active roster from our practice squad. pic.twitter.com/JDQCMWTphi — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 15, 2021

Johnson was on the Jets’ 16-man practice squad but is now on the Baltimore Ravens active roster. Their former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson hurt his ankle during the Week 14 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns and his status is uncertain moving forward.

With Johnson finding greener pastures, where does that leave the Jets with their own quarterback situation?

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, remains the starting quarterback after coming back from a PCL strain that forced him to miss a month of action.

His backup quarterback is set to be veteran Joe Flacco who the team acquired ahead of the NFL trade deadline for a conditional sixth-round draft choice in 2022.

Mike White who rose to fame in Wilson’s absence is dealing with what coach Saleh described as a “non-COVID related issue” and remains out of the picture.

People made fun of the Jets earlier in the year for having four quarterbacks between their practice squad and active roster, but now who is laughing?

Although with Johnson out of the picture permanently and White looking questionable, the Jets could look to add a new quarterback to their practice squad in the coming days to ensure depth ahead of their rematch with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Shifting the focus back to Johnson, this is a great opportunity for a great guy.

The 35-year old quarterback has been around the block and is a true pro’s pro.

Josh Johnson & Josh McCown may be the best 'off the bench' QBs we've seen. They can arrive minutes before the game and go out there & give you buckets https://t.co/eCw7jyv0Jb — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) December 15, 2021

The longtime NFL veteran has been a key mentor in the Jets’ quarterback room since joining the team back during the summer.

Johnson ended up playing in three games this season for the Jets due to injury:

29-of-45 (64.4 completion percentage)

334 yards

Three touchdowns to just one interception

He was also used during the Jets’ 21-14 victory over the Houston Texans on a successful two-point conversion showing off his legs which still had some juice left in them.

Jets two-point conversion on a Josh Johnson keeper (not Zach Wilson), after Texans burn a timeout on first one. pic.twitter.com/9vK9AdPBPC — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 28, 2021

Now Johnson will have a chance to potentially start for the first time since 2018 when he was with the Washington Football Team.

This will be Johnson’s second stint with the Ravens after spending a couple of months with them back in 2016.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh continues to believe that Jackson will be ready to go for the Week 15 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. He has been considered “day-to-day” with a low ankle sprain.

Although the addition of Johnson to the team certainly buys them some insurance, just in case Jackson isn’t ready to go.

