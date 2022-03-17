Quinnen Williams Recruits Superstar 6-Time Pro Bowl DL to Jets

The New York Jets have made a ton of moves so far during free agency, but their work isn’t done yet.

With plenty of needs remaining, including on the defensive line, all hands are on deck.

That apparently includes the Jets’ own players in the recruiting efforts.

In a surprising turn of events, the Philadelphia Eagles released veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox on Thursday, March 17.

Mike Garafolo shared the news on Twitter saying Cox will be a “post-June 1 designation” and now the Eagles will save $16 million in cap space with the maneuver.

The longtime veteran is now a free agent and can sign with any other team, but hasn’t ruled out a possible return to the Eagles.

Fletcher Cox was released by the #Eagles with a post-June 1 designation, sources say. At 4p, $18 million would have become fully guaranteed. Cox is now a free agent but the team and his representatives continue to have discussions about a possible return. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

Shortly after this news became public, Jets’ defensive lineman Quinnen Williams went on the recruiting trail on Twitter:

Williams has always been a fan of Cox and said back in December “he grew up watching him” and tries to “take everything from his game” so he can incorporate it into his own:

#Jets DL Quinnen Williams (@QuinnenWilliams) says he grew up watching #Eagles DL Fletcher Cox (@fcoxx_91) & he tries to ‘take everything from his game’ to incorporate it into his own: #PHIvsNYJ #FlyEaglesFly #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/POoR4feKfi — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 3, 2021

There Is Some Smoke Here





The Eagles explored some trade possibilities at the deadline last year, but nothing came to fruition.

Once we reached the offseason, the rumor mill started churning once again that Cox could be had for the right price.

Then the latest bombshell dropped with him unexpectedly hitting the open market.

Back on March 11, Connor Hughes of The Athletic said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Jets got involved in the trade market for Cox. Now that he is available without having to give up an asset, I imagine the interest in a potential pairing would only grow.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Jets got involved in this if the Eagles are willing to sell. Again: If Eagles are willing to sell. Jets won’t overpay, but Saleh wants to improve interior DL and Douglas loves Fletcher. https://t.co/1C8iYmzsK2 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2022

