Quinnen Williams Recruits Superstar 6-Time Pro Bowl DL to Jets

The New York Jets have made a ton of moves so far during free agency, but their work isn’t done yet.
With plenty of needs remaining, including on the defensive line, all hands are on deck.
That apparently includes the Jets’ own players in the recruiting efforts.
A Big Man Making a Big Move
In a surprising turn of events, the Philadelphia Eagles released veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox on Thursday, March 17.
Mike Garafolo shared the news on Twitter saying Cox will be a “post-June 1 designation” and now the Eagles will save $16 million in cap space with the maneuver.
The longtime veteran is now a free agent and can sign with any other team, but hasn’t ruled out a possible return to the Eagles.
Shortly after this news became public, Jets’ defensive lineman Quinnen Williams went on the recruiting trail on Twitter:
Williams has always been a fan of Cox and said back in December “he grew up watching him” and tries to “take everything from his game” so he can incorporate it into his own:
There Is Some Smoke Here
The Eagles explored some trade possibilities at the deadline last year, but nothing came to fruition.
Once we reached the offseason, the rumor mill started churning once again that Cox could be had for the right price.
Then the latest bombshell dropped with him unexpectedly hitting the open market.
Back on March 11, Connor Hughes of The Athletic said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Jets got involved in the trade market for Cox. Now that he is available without having to give up an asset, I imagine the interest in a potential pairing would only grow.
