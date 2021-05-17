Jets Release Remaining Rookie Jersey Numbers Ahead of OTAs

We’ve reached the official start of phase two of the NFL offseason, OTAs (offseason training activities).

Shortly after phase one, the New York Jets released the jersey numbers for their top three rookies (by draft status). Now they’ve released the rest of the class they announced on social media.

Brand New Jersey Numbers for Some Brand New Players

Michael Carter, running back, North Carolina: No. 32

Michael Carter II, defensive back, Duke: No. 30

Brandin Echols, defensive back, Kentucky: No. 25

Jason Pinnock, defensive back, Pittsburgh: No. 41

Jamien Sherwood, linebacker, Auburn: No. 44

Hamsah Nasirileen, linebacker, Florida State: No. 45

Jonathan Marshall, defensive tackle, Oklahoma: No. 96

The Jets had already released the jersey numbers for Zach Wilson (No. 2), Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 75), and Elijah Moore (No. 8).

A few quick notes on some of these rookies that stand out:

This Jets rookie draft class has a chance to make an impact from day one. This group could have the biggest year No. 1 bump since 2013. Michael Carter has the chance to pop with all of the opportunity he’ll have out of the backfield. In this scheme, he could become a star. While on the defensive side of the ball, most of the players in the secondary will be depth pieces. If you are trying to find starters or impact guys look at the mid-round guys: Nasirildeen and Sherwood. They were defensive backs in college, but they’re transitioning to linebacker at the next level. Either one could be the day one starter this fall as the weakside linebacker in this 4-3 scheme.



Robert Saleh is the head coach of the Jets, but he made his bones as a linebacker whisperer. He opted for traits in the draft instead of experience. One of the most fascinating storylines this offseason will be the development of those talented pieces of clay.

If Saleh succeeds with transitioning these college players to capable NFL linebackers it could be the key to maximizing this offseason.

Undrafted Free Agent Jersey Numbers

Isaiah Dunn, defensive back, Oregon State: No. 36

Jordyn Peters, defensive back, Auburn: No. 22

Hamilcar Rashed Jr, EDGE, Oregon State: No. 55

Camilo Eifler, linebacker, Illinois: No. 46

Michael Dwumfour, defensive line, Rutgers: No. 50

Parker Ferguson, offensive line, Air Force: No. 68

Brendon White, linebacker, Rutgers: No. 51

Grant Hermanns, offensive line, Purdue: No. 78

Tristen Hoge, offensive line, BYU: No. 64

Teton Saltes, offensive line, New Mexico: No. 66

Kenny Yeboah, tight end, Ole Miss: No. 48

Chris Naggar, kicker, SMU: No. 1

"I'm Gonna Give It Everything I Got" | 1-On-1 With Hamsah Nasirildeen | The New York Jets | NFLSenior reporter Eric Allen speaks with DL Hamsah Nasirildeen on why he believes the team is getting a first-round talent, his work ethic and more. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-05-15T13:30:00Z

This is a very talented group of undrafted free agents. Several of them will have real opportunities to make this final roster come September.

A few quick notes on some of the notable jersey number selections:

Most of us thought that Wilson would retain No. 1 heading into the pros, but he stuped all of us with the No. 2. So now Naggar will have to hold down the fort. Gang Green would just be happy if he can bring some consistency to the placekicker position that has been a revolving door over the last few years.

The Jets paid some serious guarantees to wrangle in a pair of talented UDFAs in Dunn ($185,000) and Yeboah ($180,000), per ESPN. You don’t pay that kind of money for nothing, both players are highly thought of and could make a real impact.

Notable Jets Veteran Jersey Numbers

Free agent numbers alert 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Uhmc3BN7X — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 17, 2021

Corey Davis, wide receiver: No. 84

The green and white threw around some serious moolah in free agency. With guaranteed money comes big expectations. Davis will be sticking with the same number he rocked with during his time in Tennessee, the Jets are hoping for a similar impact on their offense.

Jarrad Davis, linebacker: No. 52

Davis was the first player the Jets signed in free agency. He chose No. 52, which is a soft spot in every Jets fan’s hearts because of the great David ‘Hitman’ Harris. We’ll see if Davis can live up to that billing this season. The linebacker position is super thin heading into the 2021 season.

Carl Lawson, EDGE: No. 58