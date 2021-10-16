An Odd Jets Reunion Could Be on the Horizon With Penalty Prone CB

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, a lot of folks have speculated who will make the big moves that’ll change the course of their season.

While the New York Jets have a bounty of assets to play with, they aren’t exactly in a prime position to compete for a championship.

With that being said, understandably the green and white may decide to opt-out of the trade activity. Instead, they’ll hold their pieces close to the vest as they look to make a massive leap in 2022.

With that in mind, the biggest reason the Jets will likely sit out is that they don’t want to give up an asset. While they may not be involved in many trades, they could jump back into free agency to add some more talent to the squad.

Kristopher Knox recently wrote a column for Bleacher Report documenting the top NFL free agent additions teams could make in lieu of getting involved at the November 2 trade deadline.

Five NFL teams were mentioned as cornerback hungry and have been “actively monitoring” available options: Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, and the Jets.

While it seems odd on the surface that Gang Green would be interested in signing a corner, considering how well the positional group as a whole has played so far this season, it does make some sense.

The Jets have been extremely unlucky as it pertains to the injury bug. From the offseason through the regular season they have received body blow after body blow.

Doing their due diligence on every potential option is literally the job description of general manager Joe Douglas.

In the B/R story, a very familiar name to Jets fans was brought up as a possible target.

The Jets were recently mentioned among the teams that could be interested in veteran cornerback Buster Skrine.

The 32-year old has played in four different NFL cities since entering the league back in 2011 as a fifth-round pick:

Cleveland Browns (2011 through 2014)

Jets (2015 through 2018)

Chicago Bears (2019 through 2020)

San Francisco 49ers (2021)

It has been a wild journey for the former Chattanooga product. Skrine has carved out a really nice professional career making a ton of money and developing a sterling reputation.

Although fans of the green and white will remember Skrine’s run with the team infamously for his penchant for penalties.

During his four-year run with the Jets, Skrine accounted for over 37 penalties. In the 2018 campaign, his final year with the team, he almost achieved every color of the rainbow with a roughing the passer, pass interference, face mask, and even holding penalty.

Although putting that aside, his most attractive quality is his veteran experience and versatility. Skrine has the ability to play both in the slot and on the outside.

While the green and white really love what they have inside with Michael Carter II and Javelin Guidry, you can never have enough depth. Especially with a guy that can play everywhere.

