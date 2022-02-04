Insider Could See Jets Reuniting With Dynamic Former 1st Round Pick

The New York Jets have an overflowing amount of needs heading into the offseason.

While some of their roster holes are obvious, others aren’t as clear. One sneaky need for the team is at defensive tackle.

Former sixth-round pick Foley Fatukasi is a pending free agent and there has been no public indication from either side that a contract extension is close.

With that level of uncertainty hanging in the air, the Jets have to hope for the best and expect the worst.

An Unlikely Reunion Could Happen





ESPN’s Rich Cimini was participating in an Instagram live mailbag with fans on Friday afternoon and was asked about a potential Sheldon Richardson reunion this offseason?

The former Jets’ first-round pick is a pending free agent after spending the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Now that would be interesting, you know what? That isn’t a bad one, I could see that,” Cimini noted on IG live. “If the Jets decide to move on from Sheldon Rankins, they could switch one Sheldon with another. Could you imagine that reunion? That could make sense.”

"If the #Jets cut Sheldon Rankins, I could see them swapping in Sheldon Richardson in free agency. Could you imagine that reunion? That could make sense." – @RichCimini on IG live being asked about a potential return this offseason. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/A1pRa7nGGX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 4, 2022

The 31-year-old was originally selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft with the pick the Jets acquired in the Darrelle Revis to Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade.

Richardson would go on to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award after a spectacular year. He would spend the next four years in New York before he was dealt on the eve of the 2017 NFL season to the Seattle Seahawks.

That trade brought back the Jets veteran wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick. That draft choice ultimately was part of the package that helped the green and white trad up from No. 6 to No. 3 to eventually select Sam Darnold out of USC.

During Richardson’s nine-year NFL career he has played with four different franchises: the Jets, Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and two separate stints with the Minnesota Vikings.

Over that time span he has carved out a very nice NFL career:

33.5 sacks

Over 500 combined tackles

64 tackles for loss

105 quarterback hits

The Future of the Interior Defensive Line





Coming out of Missouri, Richardson was lauded for his defensive versatility. With his unique combination of size, speed, and explosive athleticism he could line up all over the defensive line formation.

That would be a natural fit with Robert Saleh and could give him new life in the second half of his football career.

Cimini suggested that Richardson could be a fit if the green and white decide to move on from Rankins this offseason. If Gang Green did pull the plug they would save $5.4 million and would only eat $750,000 in dead money.

Although Rankins played admirably in his first season with the Jets. He played in 16 games and had his highest sack total (three) since 2018.

General manager Joe Douglas should strongly consider adding Richardson and keeping Rankins in the fold. Money is no issue for the Jets this offseason, they’re sitting on $44 million in cap space which is the fifth-highest total in the NFL.

