Jets’ Cornerback Situation Becomes Cloudier With Richard Sherman News

The New York Jets cornerback room has a ton of question marks heading into training camp at the end of July.

With so much youth and inexperience, the green and white have always been open to adding a veteran to the mix if the right situation presented itself. Well, one of the cornerbacks they’ve been keeping their eye on just appeared in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Free-agent corner Richard Sherman was booked in Seattle early Wednesday morning for a “burglary domestic violence” charge.

Allegedly the former San Francisco 49ers star was attempting to force his way into a home that he didn’t live in.

Reportedly Sherman “fought with police” when they arrived on the scene but was “eventually apprehended.”

It’s worth noting he was denied bail, but per ESPN, that appears to be the standard operating procedure for suspects that are involved in a domestic violence incident as they await to appear before a judge.

This latest news seriously clouds his immediate NFL future and by virtue the Jets’ cornerback situation.

A Lot of Connective Tissue Between Sherman, Jets





Back in April, Rich Cimini of ESPN, reported that head coach Robert Saleh “was interested in reuniting” with Richard Sherman on the Jets.

The veteran corner has spent the last three years with the 49ers and his tenure coincided with Saleh who started his journey on San Francisco just a year earlier in 2017.

When the 42-year old coach was garnering interest from NFL teams this year, Sherman was perhaps his loudest and proudest advocate for him to become a head coach.

“I expect him to be a head coach next year,” the veteran cornerback said. “He is able to rally men. Saleh is a leader of men and that goes a long way.”

Richard Sherman on Robert Saleh: "He's able to rally men, he's a leader of men"pic.twitter.com/LXcqfQwhWT — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 15, 2021

So when Saleh became the Jets head honcho and the team had a gaping hole at cornerback, most speculated that this would be a match made in heaven.

Likely Going in Different Directions





The Jets made a clear decision in the 2021 NFL draft that they would wait until the future to worry about their cornerbacks. They threw several day three darts, but didn’t invest anything of significance in terms of cap space or draft assets at that positional group this offseason.

From the outside looking in, the cornerback situation appears dire. The entire group is littered with youth and inexperience.

Although Saleh has continued to preach patience this offseason and suggested “the focus will be on them” during training camp instead of looking for answers outside of the building.

When you evaluate the top options that are available on the open market at corner, Sherman was and is the biggest fish out there.

Although this latest news and more that continues to pour in on a separate incident from the wee hours of Wednesday morning clouds a potential partnership with the Jets or any team in the near future.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared some more troubling news that connects Sherman to a “hit-and-run” incident where a car struck a concrete barrier. That vehicle was abandoned in a nearby parking lot and the registration came back to the veteran corner.

Washington State Police also are investigating Richard Sherman in connection to a hit and run, and damage to state Department of Transportation property. State police say that at about 1:00 a.m. PT, they received a report of a single-car incident. A car struck a concrete barrier — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

The driver apparently was able to drive the vehicle off the exit and abandoned it in a nearby parking lot. The registration was run, and it came back to Richard Sherman. https://t.co/WvJgxn9OfX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

For now, the Jets will focus on their younger corners in house. There will likely be some bumps in the road as these young pups earn their battle scars in 2021, but this could prove beneficial in the long run.

