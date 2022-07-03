The New York Jets poured a ton of assets into their offense this offseason.

So many in fact that some fans and analysts have forgotten about one key cog that could surprise everyone in 2022.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Super Motivated

Play

Video Video related to young $21 million pass catcher emerging as jets secret weapon 2022-07-03T15:17:40-04:00

One of the pieces that no one is talking about is tight end, Tyler Conklin.

He joined the team on a three-year deal for $21 million this offseason. However, he was the second tight end added and signed for less money than his counterpart CJ Uzomah.

So it makes sense that he got lost in the shuffle a bit, but it is time to remind everyone who this chiseled athletic piece of clay with a man bun really is.

The 26-year-old (he will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season) patiently bided his time on the Minnesota Vikings roster before he finally burst on the scene in 2021.

Conklin finally got snaps and he delivered with a career season that is only grazing the surface of his true potential:

61 receptions

593 receiving yards

Three touchdowns

Despite setting multiple career highs, Conklin told me in an exclusive interview on my YouTube channel that he still feels overlooked:

“Yeah, I think you’re getting a complete tight end. I can play well in the run game, I can beat man coverage on third down, and I always took pride in wanting to do everything a tight end is supposed to be able to do. I think I’m a good route runner with that I don’t get enough credit for. It is what it is. I just take pride in wanting to be a complete tight end and we are going to have some stuff to show you this year.”

You can watch the entire interview on my channel by clicking the link here.

A Path to Stardom

Play

Video Video related to young $21 million pass catcher emerging as jets secret weapon 2022-07-03T15:17:40-04:00

Last season Zach Wilson’s security blanket was a bit of a revolving door due to injuries and no one stepping up consistently.

Now in 2022 Conklin can fill that void on the offensive side of the ball.

“I’m ready to surprise some people and I think there is a lot more meat on that bone. I’ve got a lot to prove in my career and I’m excited to do that.”

Conklin spent his first four years with the Vikings and didn’t get an opportunity to display his talents until his final season.

Now the 6-foot-3, 248-pound weapon is expected to be a key cog in the offense.

Badlands co-host and Jets analyst Joe Caporoso believes Conklin can finish third on the team in targets in this offense next season. We haven’t ever seen the former Central Michigan product get that kind of target share at the NFL level.

This could be the perfect storm for Conklin to ascend into the upper tier of tight ends in the NFL. He has the skills, the opportunity, the coaching staff, an offense built around tight ends, and a young quarterback that has the arm talent and an ability to escape the pocket.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: NFL Personnel Dish on Jets QB Zach Wilson: ‘Turnovers Were Ugly as F***’