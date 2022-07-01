Insider Shuts Down Potential Jets, 49ers Trade: ‘I Don’t See It’

There has been a ton of speculation this offseason about the New York Jets pulling the trigger on a trade.

Well, we now know one move that won’t be happening after the latest information bomb from an insider.

Not so Fast My Friend

Play

David Lombardi who covers the San Francisco 49ers for The Athletic addressed trade rumors around linebacker Dre Greenlaw in a recent mailbag:

“I don’t see it. Greenlaw is coming off a season in which he played only three games due to injury. That’ll depress a player’s trade value. The 49ers want a speedy and deep linebacker corps, so a healthy Greenlaw grouped with Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Oren Burks can constitute just that.

Greenlaw and Al-Shaair are entering the final years of their rookie deals. The 49ers may not be able to pay both of them come next offseason, so consider 2022 a contract audition year. And the 49ers are totally fine with that. They might have the best linebackers crew in the NFL, and the return of a late-round draft pick via trade wouldn’t be worth taking the sting out of that unit.”

The 25-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 148 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

In those three seasons, he has been relied upon as an occasional starter and has produced:

Two interceptions

Played in 32 career games

Over 199 total tackles

He is entering a contract year in 2022 and is set to make $2.6 million this season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed Greenlaw as an “under-the-radar trade candidate” this offseason based on his expiring contract and the depth of the 49ers’ linebacking corps.

While the Badlands crew of Joe Caporoso and Connor Rogers used that as a basis for a potential Jets-49ers trade this offseason.

They argued that based on the familiarity with head coach Robert Saleh and the clear need at the linebacker spot, that the two sides could strike a deal. The thought was that the package could feature the Jets flipping a mid to late-round pick in exchange for Greenlaw, but now it appears that option is off the table.

Holding out Hope

Play

With that option gone, the Jets will likely have to shift to their plan B: Kwon Alexander.

The Jets hosted the veteran linebacker on a visit back around the 2022 NFL draft. The two sides have remained in contact and a deal could be consummated ahead of training camp in late July.

Alexander of course has familiarity with coach Saleh from their time together with the 49ers from 2019-20.

He is still incredibly young at just 27 years of age (he will turn 28 prior to the start of the 2022 season). Although injuries have plagued the better part of his career.

The Jets love their two starters in CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams, although the depth behind them is incredibly unproven.

Last year when a slew of injuries destroyed the group, they were forced to call upon those guys and received marginal results. To try and prevent that this year Gang Green is expected to add some depth in some form or fashion ahead of the season.

