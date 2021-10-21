New Trade Proposal Would Send Key Jets FA Signing to Ravens

With the November 2 NFL trade deadline approaching in the near future, there have been a lot of rumors and speculation.

The New York Jets are floundering at 1-4 and the tough questions of whether to sell or hold strong in hopes of turning things around are bubbling at the surface.

Surprising Trade Proposal Just Came Down the Pike





Bill Barnwell of ESPN shared 10 NFL trade proposals that could make sense ahead of the deadline. One of those big deals featured the Jets:

Baltimore receives: OT Morgan Moses, 2023 sixth-round pick

New York receives: 2022 fourth-round pick

The Ravens lost their franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the season due to an ankle injury. It’s the second straight year that he had season-ending ankle surgery.

Baltimore has been ravaged by injuries this season and Stanley joins an NFL leading 17 players on injured reserve.

With the former Notre Dame star on the shelf, the Ravens will rely on veteran Alejandro Villanueva. The longtime ex-Pittsburgh Steelers starter had been playing on the right side but moved over to the blindside in place of Stanley.

Baltimore is desperate for a reliable starter at right tackle and they can’t afford to mess around. This team is 5-1 and possesses the best record in the AFC conference.

The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations and to quench that thirst for a championship, they’ll need to be able to run the ball and keep their former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson upright.

Good Move or Bad Move?





This would be a fascinating deal.

For the Jets they could flip a veteran they signed late in free agency for another future asset. Moses signed a one-year deal this offseason and it’s unclear whether or not they’ll be able to retain him.

In theory that would be a great deal on paper, although, in reality, it would be a very questionable move.

The Jets lost their own franchise left tackle Mekhi Becton in the season opener vs the Carolina Panthers. Earlier this week Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided an injury update and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be back any time soon (probably another month away).

If they traded away Moses, they would leave their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in an extremely compromising position.

The Jets depth chart on their team website suggests third-year USC product Chuma Edoga would be next in line on the right side.

Edoga has played in 20 games starting 12 of them and has mostly struggled during limited opportunities.

This season is all about Wilson’s development and progression.

Sure could the Jets flip a couple of veterans on the last years of their deals for picks like Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, or the aforementioned Moses? Yes, but that would lessen the protection and playmakers around the 22-year-old.

Instead of trading Moses away, the Jets should be working on a potential extension to lock the veteran in at right tackle for the next several years.

