Jets Will Make ‘a Couple of Splashes’ This Offseason: Report

The New York Jets had a disappointing season if you stare at the record thus far, 4-12. They have missed the playoffs for an 11th straight year which ties a franchise-worst.
Although if you really squint when you look at this season you can take away a lot of positive items from the progress of your rookie quarterback to several draft picks paying immediate dividends.
Although after the final whistle blows on the Week 18 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, the honeymoon is officially over.
The expectations will transition from I hope we see progress to it’s time to win some football games that matter late in the season.
One way they can accelerate that process is by making some big-time moves in 2022 and fortunately, one insider believes they will.
Get Ready for Some Splashy Moves
On the Flight Deck Podcast, ESPN insider Rich Cimini said he expects general manager Joe Douglas “to make a couple of splashes” this offseason:
“Yeah I do think Douglas makes a couple of splashes, that is his thing, probably two splashes. Last year it was Corey Davis and Carl Lawson, this year I think he will make a couple more.”
According to Spotrac, the Jets are projected to have over $51 million in available cap space in 2022. That would be the eighth-highest number in the NFL.
Although it is worth noting the Jets can still make several moves between now and free agency to create even more additional financial flexibility.
Cimini later added the criteria for the splashes. He believes it’ll be players going into their second contracts, “he won’t spend a lot of money on 30-year-old guys.”
The other clue he mentioned is to watch out for “safety and tight end” in free agency.
In Search of the Security Blanket
Considering that criteria here are all the players who are projected to be unrestricted free agents that’ll be entering their second contracts at the tight end position.
Tight end
Top of the line
These two will be getting the bag this offseason, they say you get what you pay for.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
- 25 years old (will be 26 by the start of the 2022 season)
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
- 26 years old
Solid/middle guys
These guys won’t wow you, but they’re solid guys who can get the job done.
Robert Tonyan Jr, Green Bay Packers
- 27 years old (will be 28 by the start of the 2022 season)
Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons
- 28 years old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season)
Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings
- 26 years old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season)
Projects/dart throws
These guys for one reason or another never realized their full potential but they’re overflowing with talent.
Evan Engram, New York Giants
- 27 years old (will be 28 by the start of the 2022 season)
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
- 25 years old (will be 26 by the start of the 2022 season)
OJ Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 27 years old
Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers
- 26 years old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season)
Who Could Fill the Backend of the Defense?
Considering that criteria here are all the players who are projected to be unrestricted free agents that’ll be entering their second contracts at the safety position.
Safeties
Top of the line
These two are going to get mega-money on the open market and the Jets have no idea who their two starting safeties will be in 2022.
Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints
- 25 years old
Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals
- 24 years old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season)
Solid/middle guys
These players have had solid moments in the pros, but lack that certain special juice.
Keanu Neal, Dallas Cowboys (technically doesn’t count)
- 26 years old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season)
- He technically doesn’t meet the criteria because at the conclusion of his rookie contract he joined America’s team.
Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 24 years old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season)
Justin Reid, Houston Texans
- 24 years old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season)
Projects/dart throws
For one reason or another these players have injury and/or consistency questions, so caution beware.
Marcus Maye, Jets
- 28 years old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season)
Jabrill Peppers, Giants
- 26 years old
Marcell Harris, San Francisco 49ers
- 27 years old (will be 28 by the start of the 2022 season)
Malik Hooker, Cowboys (technically doesn’t count)
- 25 years old (will be 26 by the start of the 2022 season)
- He technically doesn’t meet the criteria because at the conclusion of his rookie contract he joined Dallas.
Ronnie Harrison, Browns
- 24 years old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season)
