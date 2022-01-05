The New York Jets had a disappointing season if you stare at the record thus far, 4-12. They have missed the playoffs for an 11th straight year which ties a franchise-worst.

Although if you really squint when you look at this season you can take away a lot of positive items from the progress of your rookie quarterback to several draft picks paying immediate dividends.

Although after the final whistle blows on the Week 18 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, the honeymoon is officially over.

The expectations will transition from I hope we see progress to it’s time to win some football games that matter late in the season.

One way they can accelerate that process is by making some big-time moves in 2022 and fortunately, one insider believes they will.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Get Ready for Some Splashy Moves





Play



Video Video related to jets will make ‘a couple of splashes’ this offseason: report 2022-01-05T14:25:53-05:00

On the Flight Deck Podcast, ESPN insider Rich Cimini said he expects general manager Joe Douglas “to make a couple of splashes” this offseason:

“Yeah I do think Douglas makes a couple of splashes, that is his thing, probably two splashes. Last year it was Corey Davis and Carl Lawson, this year I think he will make a couple more.”

According to Spotrac, the Jets are projected to have over $51 million in available cap space in 2022. That would be the eighth-highest number in the NFL.

Although it is worth noting the Jets can still make several moves between now and free agency to create even more additional financial flexibility.

Cimini later added the criteria for the splashes. He believes it’ll be players going into their second contracts, “he won’t spend a lot of money on 30-year-old guys.”

The other clue he mentioned is to watch out for “safety and tight end” in free agency.

In Search of the Security Blanket





Play



Mike Gesicki talks being a three sport athlete in high school | Madison Ave A three-sport athlete in high school, TE @MikeGesicki has grown up around sports all of his life. Gesicki takes a ride with #29 on the latest episode of Madison Ave, presented by @Bridgestone. #MiamiDolphins #Dolphins #NFL Subscribe to the Miami Dolphins YT Channel: bit.ly/2thkklh For more Dolphins videos: goo.gl/CTcCkt For more Dolphins action: miamidolphins.com/ Like… 2018-11-28T19:25:59Z

Considering that criteria here are all the players who are projected to be unrestricted free agents that’ll be entering their second contracts at the tight end position.

Tight end

Dalton Schultz with his second TD of the game! 📺: #PHIvsDAL on ESPNpic.twitter.com/UB6e76YjJi — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 28, 2021

Top of the line

These two will be getting the bag this offseason, they say you get what you pay for.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

25 years old (will be 26 by the start of the 2022 season)

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

26 years old

Ravens select TE Hayden Hurst with the No. 25 pick pic.twitter.com/NbP6UdmbvI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2018

Solid/middle guys

These guys won’t wow you, but they’re solid guys who can get the job done.

Robert Tonyan Jr, Green Bay Packers

27 years old (will be 28 by the start of the 2022 season)

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

28 years old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season)

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings

26 years old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season)

Projects/dart throws

These guys for one reason or another never realized their full potential but they’re overflowing with talent.

Evan Engram, New York Giants

27 years old (will be 28 by the start of the 2022 season)

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

25 years old (will be 26 by the start of the 2022 season)

OJ Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27 years old

Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

26 years old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season)

Who Could Fill the Backend of the Defense?





Play



New Orleans Saints' Marcus Williams On Becoming Great – LightHarted Podcast With Josh Hart Welcome to the LightHarted Podcast with Rising NBA Star Josh Hart (New Orleans Pelicans) & Rising Business Mogul Matt Hillman (Cut + Sew). To start, these two best friends are here to discuss: New Orleans Pelicans Media Day & Day 1 of Training Camp, The NBA Season Starting Soon, Getting a feel for a new… 2019-10-03T18:04:05Z

Considering that criteria here are all the players who are projected to be unrestricted free agents that’ll be entering their second contracts at the safety position.

Safeties

Top of the line

These two are going to get mega-money on the open market and the Jets have no idea who their two starting safeties will be in 2022.

Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

25 years old

Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals

24 years old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season)

Coming to a field near you soon: 💥Keanu Neal 💥 pic.twitter.com/d9lbtY6Rzx — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 30, 2019

Solid/middle guys

These players have had solid moments in the pros, but lack that certain special juice.

Keanu Neal, Dallas Cowboys (technically doesn’t count)

26 years old (will be 27 by the start of the 2022 season)

He technically doesn’t meet the criteria because at the conclusion of his rookie contract he joined America’s team.

Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh Steelers

24 years old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season)

Justin Reid, Houston Texans

24 years old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season)

Projects/dart throws

For one reason or another these players have injury and/or consistency questions, so caution beware.

Marcus Maye, Jets

28 years old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season)

Jabrill Peppers, Giants

26 years old

Marcell Harris, San Francisco 49ers

27 years old (will be 28 by the start of the 2022 season)

Malik Hooker, Cowboys (technically doesn’t count)

25 years old (will be 26 by the start of the 2022 season)

He technically doesn’t meet the criteria because at the conclusion of his rookie contract he joined Dallas.

Ronnie Harrison, Browns

24 years old (will be 25 by the start of the 2022 season)

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Should Pursue Polarizing Former No. 1 Pick QB in 2022, Says Analyst