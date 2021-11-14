Jets Starter Returns to Lineup, OL Insurance Policy Heading to IR

The New York Jets checked off several boxes on the roster formality sheet ahead of their Week 10 home matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

Gang Green placed offensive lineman Chuma Edoga on injured reserve. That’ll knock him out for a minimum for the next three weeks, but it could be longer.

While he isn’t a full-time starter, Edoga is still a very important piece of the puzzle. The Jets are already down an offensive tackle with Mekhi Becton on the shelf so they’re left with George Fant and Morgan Moses.

Both of those players have fared quite well, but they’re always one injury away from a next-man-up mentality. Well, that next guy up is unavailable for the foreseeable future which is hardly ideal.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Pair of Jets Returning to the Roster





Play



Official Jets Podcast: Braden Mann On The Biggest Differences Between Texas And The Northeast | NFL Jets P Braden Mann joined Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen and discussed growing up in Texas, playing LB in high school, transitioning from Texas A&M to the NFL and more. Bart Scott also joined to preview Jets-Bills in Week 7. • Adjusting to the Northeast as a guy from Texas (2:50). • Texas football… 2020-10-20T18:20:19Z

The Jets may be losing a key reserve, but they’ll be getting some reinforcements back.

Gang Green brought back punter Braden Mann and backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott off of injured reserve.

Mann was originally hurt back in the season opener versus the Carolina Panthers and the Jets had to pivot and sign a proven veteran in Thomas Morstead.

He filled in admirably but was released this week with their main squeeze punter returning to the team. Mann was the NFL’s punting yards leader as a rookie and has an absolutely insane leg, so his return will be a welcomed sight.

McDermott’s return is also perfect timing with Edoga exiting with an injury. He should be the new break the glass emergency lineman, if they need someone to step in. *Knock on wood* hopefully that won’t be necessary and everyone can stay healthy.

Youngsters Getting a Chance to Strut Their Stuff





Play



Video Video related to jets starter returns to lineup, ol insurance policy heading to ir 2021-11-14T06:00:20-05:00

Four players were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Bills game:

Kenny Yeboah, tight end

Nick Bawden, fullback

Hamilcar Rashed, defensive end

Ronnie Blair, defensive end

The veteran tight ends on the roster have been underwhelming overall, although they have had some nice pops over the last few weeks. Although what they’re missing is a difference-maker and Yeboah has that ability from a receiving perspective.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh prides himself on having a deep defensive line rotation so he can keep all his guys fresh.

On Sunday he’ll have a good mix of young (Rashed) and old (Blair). The former San Francisco 49ers stud is a solid rotational piece that is intimately familiar with the system.

Rashed is a feisty young rookie that has humble roots as an undrafted free agent but could prove to be a valuable cog. After a seven-sack explosion versus the Tennessee Titans earlier this season they have only had seven sacks combined as a defense over the last four games.

Finally, Bawden will mostly contribute on special teams and occasionally in relief for Trevon Wesco on the offensive side of the ball.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Former Jets Nose Tackle, NFL All-Pro Retires After 9 Seasons